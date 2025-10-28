K-State Men’s Golf Wraps Up Fall Season Tied for 10th at Steelwood Collegiate
The Kansas State men’s golf team closed out its fall season on a rain-soaked note. The team finished tied for 10th at the Steelwood Collegiate in Loxley, Alabama. Heavy rainfall and unplayable course conditions forced the tournament to be cut short on Sunday morning. And officials declared it complete after 36 holes instead of the scheduled 54. Despite the early end, the Wildcats showed grit throughout the weekend at Steelwood Country Club.
Tournament Recap and Team Finish
K-State wrapped up the event with a two-round total of 8-over-par 584, earning a share of 10th place alongside Kennesaw State. The Wildcats finished five strokes behind Iowa State, which placed ninth.
Texas A&M captured the team title at 10-under-par 566, edging out Rutgers by just two shots. On the individual side, Memphis golfer Yixiang Wang took home medalist honors with a 36-hole score of 7-under-par 137. He capped a strong field performance that saw several players battle shifting weather conditions.
K-State head coach Grant Robbins acknowledged the tough circumstances. However, he emphasized accountability and learning from the weekend’s challenges.
"Unfortunately, we weren’t able to finish the tournament today with the weather. It was definitely a disappointing finish this week," Robbins said. "I am proud of how we competed. The effort was there, but we just didn’t play well. I thought our ball-striking was not sharp, and we made way too many course management mistakes, and that is on me. It’s important to put together a game plan that complements the strengths of your players, and I didn’t do a very good job of that this week."
Individual Standouts for the Wildcats
Senior Alex Lindstrom led the way for K-State, tying for 23rd place at even-par 144. Lindstrom was particularly sharp in his second round. He fired a 4-under-par 68 to help the Wildcats climb the leaderboard before the rain arrived.
Freshman Oliver Toyer continued to impress in his debut season. He finished two shots back of Lindstrom with a 2-over-par 146, good for a tie at 33rd. Sophomore Fionn Dobbin carded a 3-over-par 147 to tie for 41st. Meanwhile, freshman Ville Virkkala followed closely behind in a tie for 46th at 4-over-par 148. Senior Shea Harmeson rounded out K-State’s lineup in a tie for 75th at 13-over-par 157.
Playing individually, sophomore Tyler Strong posted an 8-over-par 152 to finish tied for 64th. While the fall finale didn’t end as planned, Coach Robbins remains upbeat about the team’s growth and potential heading into the spring.
"Overall, we had a pretty good fall," Robbins said. "We have to learn from this tournament and get better. I believe we have a chance to be a very good team this spring, but this offseason is going to be crucial for us.”
The Wildcats will next hit the course February 16–18 for The Prestige at PGA WEST in La Quinta, California. That's where they’ll look to build on the foundation laid this fall.
