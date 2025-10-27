Kansas State Soccer Falls to No. 5 Texas Tech Despite Strong Effort
Kansas State soccer gave everything it had on Sunday afternoon. They did it by battling hard for what could have been a historic victory. But despite a spirited performance and a thrilling second-half equalizer, the Wildcats couldn’t complete the upset. The team fell 3-1 to fifth-ranked Texas Tech at the John Walker Soccer Complex. With the loss, K-State dropped to 7-6-4 overall and 2-5-3 in Big 12 play, while Texas Tech improved to 13-2-2 and 7-1-2 in the conference.
How Did It Happened
Texas Tech drew first blood early in the match, but the Wildcats responded with heart and precision after halftime. In the 55th minute, sophomore defender Emerson DeLuca delivered a pinpoint left-footed cross into the 18-yard box. Sophomore forward Allison Marshall made a perfect read. She shook her defender and headed the ball into the net from eight yards out to level the score at 1-1.
Marshall’s equalizer marked her fourth goal of the season, tying her for second on the team and sixth in K-State’s single-season record books. That goal also pushed the 2025 Wildcats into the record books with their 21st goal of the season. Impressively, 15 of those 21 goals have come in the second half.
But the Red Raiders showed why they’re ranked among the nation’s best, reclaiming control just minutes later. Macy Blackburn sealed the deal with a perfectly placed shot from the right side. It curled just inside the left post, extending the lead to 3-1.
By the final whistle, Texas Tech held a 10-7 edge in total shots and a 6-4 advantage in shots on goal, though K-State managed to outnumber the Red Raiders in corner kicks, 5-3. The result gave Texas Tech a 7-1-0 lead in the all-time series.
Wildcats Continue Record-Setting Season
Even in defeat, the Wildcats continued their season-long trend of rewriting the record books under Head Coach Colleen Corbin. With a 3-3-4 road record, K-State has achieved a .500 or better mark away from home for the first time in program history. The team matched the school record for road victories.
The Wildcats have tallied 99 corner kicks this season. The team set a new program record, and their 107 shots on goal tied the 2018 record. In total, K-State’s 245 shots rank as the third-highest single-season total in team history.
Allison Marshall’s goal brought her career total to six, tying her for sixth in program history alongside teammates Andra Mohler and Hannah Palmer. Her two points on Sunday lifted her to 15 career points. It also ties her for seventh all-time at K-State and makes her just the eighth player in school history to reach that milestone.
Kansas State wraps up the road portion of its 2025 Big 12 schedule next Sunday at 1 p.m., as the Wildcats return to face fifth-ranked Texas Tech once more in what promises to be another gritty matchup.
