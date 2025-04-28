Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith Excited For Will Howard
Will Howard is heading to Pittsburgh. The Steelers selected Howard with pick No. 185 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Howard enters the NFL after a college career where he won the 2021 TaxAct Texas Bowl, the 2022 Big 12 Championship at Kansas State, and the 2025 national championship at Ohio State. Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith discussed his excitement for Howard in the quarterback carousel.
"We are really excited to add Will to our quarterback room," Smith said. "Really impressive resume. As I've gotten to know Will during this process, obviously he's played in a lot of big games and when I got a chance to meet with him and spend some time with him at his pro day I came away even more impressed at the person that Will Howard is."
Howard sold the Steelers through his game film, but Smith also talked about how impressed he was with Howard after meeting him and those around him.
"I mean it's one thing to look at the tape. It's like nothing replaces that real reconnaissance, however you want to say it, you know the human interaction," Smith said. "Years past, you know Zooms, they helped. But when you get to spend time with somebody, get to learn what they're about, really how they interact with their teammates, what other people think about them at the facility, we came away, all of us did, just extremely impressed with him."
Howard is the third quarterback to join the Steelers' roster this season. He joins Mason Rudolph and another former Kansas State Wildcat in Skylar Thompson.
