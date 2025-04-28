Former K-State Running Back DJ Giddens Receives High Praise from Colts GM
The NFL Draft was in its third and final day and the question still remained: Where would former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens land?
The answer to that question came in the fifth round as the Indianapolis Colts selected Giddens with pick No. 151.
Giddens was part of a deep running back class that included Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Kaleb Johnson and TreVeyon Henderson. Giddens had to wait until the third day to hear his name called, but he goes to a team that is excited to have him.
"We think he's pretty talented," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. "Remember (the draft) we took Marlon (Mack)? You know, you had Marlon Mack, who was excellent. Aaron Jones that year. It's a very similar kind of draft where some guys kind of fell. Then it comes down to flavor. Like a lot of times it's flavor, like it really is, like 'What do you want? What are you looking for?' Look, I'm a big DJ fan. I think he's a really talented young man and I think he's got a chance to help us in a lot of different ways."
The Colts were in need of another running back. While the Colts have Jonathan Taylor who is coming off of a season with 1,431 rushing yards in just 14 games, they need added production around him. Taylor accounted for all but 900 of the Colts' rushing yards last season. The second leading rusher for the Colts was quarterback Anthony Richardson who picked up 499 yards in 11 games. Taylor and Giddens could be a strong duo in Indianapolis. As Giddens prepares for his rookie season he has the belief of the Colts' coaching staff and management.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Former K-State's DJ Giddens Vows to Improve in this Area as an Indianapolis Colt
Former Kansas State Running Back DJ Giddens Drafted by Indianapolis Colts
Could DJ Giddens for Rushing Tandem with Jonathan Taylor on Indianapolis Colts?
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @KStateOnSI