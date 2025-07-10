Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascots Joining Kansas State For Trip This Fall
The Pop-Tarts Bowl edible mascots have never shied away from being different, and they are headed to Ireland because of it. On Tuesday, it was announced the two remaining pastries from last season's Pop-Tarts Bowl are traveling to Dublin, Ireland, on vacation.
"The Pop-Tarts Edible Mascots work tirelessly to fulfill their dreams of being eaten, so we agreed they deserved a vacation to watch the previous Pop-Tarts Bowl winners play in Ireland," Leslie Serro, VP of Marketing, Sweet Snacking [Kellanova], said in a statement.
The announcement comes after Pop-Tarts became an official partner of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
Both Kansas State and Iowa State are familiar with the famous pastries as the Wildcats defeated North Carolina State 28-19 in the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl, and a year later, Iowa State mounted an 11-point comeback to defeat Miami 42-41.
The 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl was the first game Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson started, completing 14 of 31 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns en route to becoming the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl Offensive MVP.
Kansas State is searching for its first win against the Cyclones since 2022 when it squeaked out a 10-9 victory in Ames, Iowa. Johnson spoke on the team's drive to defeat Iowa State in the week 0 matchup.
"Iowa State beating us the past two years kind of left a bad taste in our mouth," Johnson said on the "Always College Football" podcast. "We're going to go out, get firing early."
