Is Kansas State Going to a Bowl Game? Here are the Projections
Yes, Kansas State is projected to make a bowl game this season after starting the season losing four of their first six games.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach has Kansas State projected to play Florida State in the Gasparilla Bowl.
The Kansas State Wildcats now have a real possibility of a bowl game for the 2025 college football season. With few exceptions, FBS teams need to win at least six games during the regular season to qualify for the bowl game. Heading into their rivalry game against Kansas, the following summarizes their current circumstances and remaining schedule:
Current Record: 3–4
Big 12 Conference Record: 2-2
Three more victories are required to qualify for a bowl game this season.
The Wildcats have five games left on their schedule to earn the required three victories, as they have already played seven games.
Date Opponent Their Current Record
Oct. 25 at Kansas (Sunflower Showdown, Rivalry) 4-3 (Big 12 2-2)
Nov. 1 vs #7 The Texas Tech 6-0 (3-0 Big 12)
Nov. 15 at Oklahoma State 1–5 (0–3 Big 12)
Nov. 22 at # 23 Utah 5-1 (2-1 Big 12)
Nov. 29 vs. Colorado (Rivalry Game) 3–4 (Big 12 1-3)
The route to bowl eligibility for Kansas State is that three wins are needed. The most probable route to three victories would be wins over the following.
Kansas (Away): Kansas is only 4-3, but the Sunflower Showdown is a rivalry game, making it difficult to predict which team is more likely to win. This potential swing game is important for the Wildcats to win to give them a good chance of making a bowl game this season.
Oklahoma State (Away): Currently, the Cowboys, with a 1-5 record, signify that they have given up on making any significant strides for this season. Oklahoma State is regarded as a game that can be won to give the Wildcats a legit chance of making a bowl game this season.
Colorado (Home): The Wildcats have an advantage because their game against Colorado is a home game, and they are also 3–4. It will be Senior Day as well for Kansas State, and a win against the Buffaloes would solidify them going to a bowl game this season.
Texas Tech (Home) and Utah (Away): If Kansas State is unable to get three wins against Kansas, Colorado, and Oklahoma State, they would need to pull off an upset against Texas Tech or Utah, which would be an upset in many ways because Texas Tech is unbeaten and highly ranked, but a victory against the Red Raiders would guarantee eligibility. Defeating the Utes would be a difficult task, as it would be a challenging road test for the Wildcats against a team that is ranked in the top 25.
Here is a look at some of the bowl projection for Kansas State.
Si's Bryan Fischer also has the Wildcats playing in the Gasparilla Bowl, but against an SEC opponent in Mississippi State.
College Football News has an interesting match-up between Kansas State and the current undefeated Memphis Tigers in the Birmingham Bowl.