The K-State Wildcats are a trendy pick among college football fans and media to be a contender in the Big 12. The combination of Collin Klein working with Avery Johnson has fans excited that the senior quarterback might have an all-time season in Manhattan. Another thing working in K-State's favor is that the schedule sets up very nicely.

Brett Ciancia created Pick Six Previews in 2012 and has become a well-respected member of the college football world. He is a voter for numerous awards such as the Heisman Trophy, as well as the Biletnikoff, Outland, and Nagurski awards. On Monday, he joined Cole Manbeck on the 3Maw podcast to talk about the Wildcats and why he thinks 2026 could be a successful season.

You can watch the full episode on YouTube, or on Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Ability to develop players

One area where Ciancia is really high on is how well K-State has done over the years in terms of developing its players. While Klein is in his first year as the coach, he played a vital role in players' development during his time as the offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023. For a program like K-State, the ability to develop players is a must, and a big reason why the Wildcats have been competitive for so many years.

Topics Discussed

Klein taking over at K-State

Expectations for Klein in his first season

Avery Johnson's outlook at quarterback

K-State's transfer portal additions

Where the Wildcats stack up in the Big 12

Ciancia's record prediction for K-State

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