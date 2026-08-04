Big 12 Football Championship Odds for 2026: Where Do K-State Wildcats Stand?

K-State is entering the 2026 season with a ton of optimism. First and foremost, Collin Klein is back in Manhattan, now as the head coach. Bringing him in as the coach has the entire fanbase optimistic that he can get the Wildcats to the same level they were at as a player. The offense has the talent to compete, as quarterback Avery Johnson and running back Joe Jackson are as good a duo as there is in the Big 12.

There are some question marks on the Wildcats heading into the season. The line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball is a concern as the Wildcats have had to replace a lot of talent. Despite that, there is a lot of optimism in K-State in Polymarket's recently released Big 12 championship odds. Here's where K-State ranks among the conference's 16 teams.

Polymarket's Big 12 Championship Odds

Texas Tech (50%) BYU (14%) Utah (10%) Oklahoma State (7%) Houston (6%) Kansas State (6%) TCU (6%) Arizona (4%) Arizona State (4%) UCF (4%) Kansas (3%) West Virginia (3%) Baylor (2%) Cincinnati (2%) Colorado (2%) Iowa State (2%)

Despite not having Brendan Sorsby as the quarterback heading into the 2026 season, the Red Raiders are still widely looked at as the best team in the Big 12. They are given a 50% chance to win the Big 12. The only other team among Power-4 conference teams that Polymarket believes will win its conference is Miami in the ACC.

After Texas Tech, there is a big group of teams that could make noise in the conference. BYU lost to the Red Raiders in the Big 12 Championship Game last year, and brings back a lot of talent.

For K-State, one area that helps the team in the conference is the fact that the schedule opens up very nicely. They don't play Texas Tech, BYU, or Utah in the regular season, and that is big, as the Wildcats went 0-3 against those three teams last season. The losses to the Red Raiders and Cougars were blowouts, and they gave up 51 points to the Utes.

The Big 12 is always wide open, and that once again is the case in 2026. With conference realignment putting more teams in each conference, there is always going to be a team or two in a conference that benefits from an unbalanced conference. The Wildcats are that team in the Big 12 this season, and that with the hype of Klein being back has K-State as a trendy pick to make it to the Big 12 Championship game.