Recruiting Analyst Thinks Kansas State Could Lose 5-Star Recruit To Big Ten School
At least one recruiting thinks Kansas State should worry about the verbal commitment from five-star tight end Linkon Cure.
Andrew Nemec of High School On SI predicts Cure will flip his pledge from the Wildcats to Oregon. Cure made his official visit to Oregon last weekend to watch the Ducks defeat Washington. Nemec seems to think the Ducks are a better fit for Cure.
"During Oregon's win over Washington the Ducks featured multiple tight ends and Terrance Ferguson tied the school record for career touchdown receptions by a tight end," Nemec wrote. "The belief that Oregon can develop the position is a huge part of Cure's interest.
Cure is the first five-star recruit in K-State history. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Cure is a two-sport star at Goodland (Kan.) High School. He is also a standout basketball player. He is the nation's No. 1 tight end recruit and ranked No. 32 nationally.
It is believed the Wildcats still have the edge because Cure has stated often he wants to play in his hometown state. He also has a strong relationship with K-State quarterback Avery Johnson, who helped the Wildcats when recruiting Cure.
The Ducks have success on their side. They are the No. 1 team in the nation and will participate in the College Football Playoff. The Wildcats, meanwhile, were eliminated from contention after Arizona State and Iowa State advanced to the Big 12 title game.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
