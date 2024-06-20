Safety Dominic Mitchell Commits To Kansas State
As it turned out, Wednesday was a nice day for the Kansas State football program.
Safety Dominic Mitchell became the second defensive player to verbally commit to the Wildcats on the day. Mitchell, 6-foot-1, 195-pounds, Brophy Prep in Arizona, joined linebacker Maguire Richman, becoming the ninth and 10th high school football players to join K-State’s 2025 recruiting class.
The list of schools that offered Mitchell a scholarship is impressive. He demonstrates the credentials of one day being a leader in the Wildcats football program. Air Force, Army, Navy and Princeton were some of the schools Mitchell could have committed to.
On his X page, Mitchell said he is 1000 percent committed to K-State.
“I’m home. Manhattan,” Mitchell added.
Ranked as a three-star player by Rivals.com, Brophy recorded 72 tackles, including 5.5 for losses. He also experienced winning. Brophy Prep went 10-3 a year ago.
Mitchell is the eighth defensive player to commit to K-State.
Overall, Mitchell becomes the 10th high school player to commit to K-State this spring, joining Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200-pound quarterback Desmet (Missouri), Will Kemna-5, 260 defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.), Weston Polk, 6-2, 210 linebacker, Coppell (Texas) and Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175 cornerback, Derby (Kansas), Adonis Moise, 6-oot-1, 180-pounds wide receiver from IMG Academy (Florida), Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225-pounds defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230-pounds linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska), JoJo Scott, 6-2, 175-pounds, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland (Florida), and Maguire Richman, 6-2, 210-pounds linebacker, Blue Valley (Kansas).
