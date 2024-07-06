Senior Defensive End Brendan Mott A Perfect Player To Talk For K-State At Big 12 Media Days
Walk-on to All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection by the coaches, senior defensive end Brendan Mott is a classic Kansas State football player to bring to the Big 12 media days to talk about the upcoming season and the program.
While K-State is like any other top football program in the country that likes to sign three- and four-star recruits, the Wildcats have excelled at taking walk-ons and lesser recruited players and turning them into key playmakers.
Given Mott’s football background, his success on the playing field and in the classroom, he will be able to handle any questions that comes his way Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas about the high expectations for the Wildcats.
Last season Mott started all 13 games, recorded 27 tackles, 4.5 of which were for losses. He had one sack and forced two fumbles. One of the fumbles came against Texas in a game that K-State battled back from a 27-7 deficit and forced overtime.
In the classroom, he picked up Academic All-District honors from College Sports Communicators in addition to First Team Academic All-Big 12 accolades and earned his degree in finance. Mott is currently working on his MBA and certificate in investment management.
A year ago, Mott talked about his growth on the football field.
“The playbook hasn’t been extremely challenging but there are obviously stuff you can grow on,” Mott said. “You are finding out what play you are running versus now you are looking at the offense and kind of anticipating what they are going to do and what plays they are going to run in that formation. I would say that’s where I have grown.”
Football is in Mott’s blood. His dad, Joe, was an All-Big Ten defensive end at Iowa and was selected in the third round of the 1989 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He also played for the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.
