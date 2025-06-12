Seven-Time All-Star Hailed As Only Saving Grace To Defeat Michael Beasley
Michael Beasley's 1v1 victory over Lance Stephenson reinforced the narrative of him as one of the best one-on-one players in the sport.
According to NBA veteran Stephen Jackson, there are no retired players who can defeat him in this affair. Well, except for one.
Seven-time All-Star forward Joe Johnson, nicknamed "Iso Joe" for his skilled isolation play style. He spent most of his career with the Atlanta Hawks, but also made stops in Brooklyn and Utah throughout his
"I don't think it's any retired players that could beat [Michael] Beasley in one-on-one. The only person I would like to see him play is Joe. I wanna see him go against Iso Joe," Jackson said on his All the Smoke podcast. "He's 6 foot 9, 230 [pounds]; he a monster."
Michael Beasley came out of Kansas State as the No. 2 overall pick after standing out as arguably the best player in the country. In his lone season with the Wildcats, he put together one of the most impressive campaigns in school history, skyrocketing him to the top of the 2008 Draft to the Miami Heat.
Jackson spoke very highly of the former Wildcat, believing that he could've excelled in the NBA with a better opportunity.
“If you had to pick a logo for a one-on-one like you have for the NBA, I think the logo would be Michael Beasley," Jackson said. "He’s a walking bucket, he be scoring. Everyone knows that if they would’ve gave him a solid chance in the league, he would’ve had an amazing career.”
