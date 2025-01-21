Should Quinshon Judkins Have Won Championship Offensive MVP Over Will Howard?
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard was named National Championship Offensive MVP after going 17-of-21 for yards and two touchdowns against Notre Dame.
But some argue that running back Quinshon Judkins should have received the award instead. Judkins rushed 11 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 21 yards and one touchdown.
The former Wildcats quarterback had some key plays to elevate the Buckeyes Monday night, but Judkins scoring three scrimmage touchdowns is a feat that's rarely occurred in CFP championship history.
"Quinshon Judkins is a superstar running back," one user tweeted. "Should’ve been the offensive MVP of the game with his 3 touchdowns and 121 scrimmage yards. He’s going to be a steal for whatever team gets him in the draft."
Regardless, Judkins is a national champion. He and TreVeyon Henderson became just the second running back tandem in Ohio State history to each rush for at least 1,000 yards.
"I think when you say you wanna win a national championship, it's a whole different feeling than actually being there and seeing the confetti fall," Judkins said about the initial feeling of winning the championship.. "Everybody lifting the trophy up, celebrating, and looking at all the fans that have been here throughout all the ups and downs of our season. Them being able to support us through it all, my teammates being able to support me and my coaches. Man, it's just truly an amazing feeling."
