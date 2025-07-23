Kevin Stefanski Addresses Quinshon Judkins's Arrest at Browns Training Camp
Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned and was not in attendance at the first day of training camp following his arrest on charges of domestic violence earlier this month.
Cleveland's head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the situation involving the team's second round pick, explaining that he doesn't have an update but said the team is continuing to gather information.
"Don't have much to add. These are things we take very, very, very seriously. We're gathering information. I know you'll talk to Andrew [Berry] tomorrow. But I don't have much to add on that situation," said Stefanski, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.
"This is something I take very seriously, we take very seriously. It's not something that we want to be a part of. We want to be shining a light on the good things guys are doing in the community. Having said that, I do know we go—the league mandates a certain amount of education in all areas, but certainly in this area, and we decide to go above and beyond that. And we will continue to do that. If there's more ways we can reach players in any area of education, we'll continue to look at that."
The Browns selected Judkins with fourth pick in the second round (No. 37) of this year's draft out of Ohio State, where he starred during the 2024 season and won a national championship. He was the third running back taken off the board.
Judkins is one of just two of this year's 257 draft picks yet to sign his rookie contract, and with his future uncertain due to his legal situation, it's not clear what's next for the 21-year-old. Stefanski didn't offer too much insight into the situation, but perhaps GM Andrew Berry will when he addresses reporters on Thursday.