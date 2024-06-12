Single Game Tickets For Kansas State Football Go On Sale Today
Don’t wait until the week of the game to buy single game tickets for Kansas State home football games.
Now is the time.
Single-game tickets for this season went on sale today (June 12).
Anticipation for the season is understandably high. The Wildcats are ranked in the top 25 in most publications.
And in the new look, 16-team Big 12 Conference, K-State is solidly a top three team with a legitimate chance to win the conference title.
Sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson, a Kansas native, is one reason for the excitement. In back-up duties to Will Howard as a true freshman, Johnson passed for 479 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 351 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Wildcats, though, have many other players that will excite a crowd like junior running back DJ Giddens, who rushed for 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Those two players alone are worth the price of admission.
K-State’s six-game home schedule offers much more.
The Wildcats will kick off the season in Bill Snyder Family Stadium as they play host to UT Martin at 6 p.m., August 31 for the Hall of Fame game.
Harley Day returns this season when K-State Football takes on new Big 12 foe Arizona in a nonconference matchup at 7 p.m., Friday, September 13.
Celebrate Ag Day is scheduled for the Big 12 home opener when the Wildcats host Oklahoma State on September 28.
The highly anticipated Sunflower Showdown on October 26 for this year's Homecoming game.
K-State closes out the home schedule with back-to-back games beginning on November 16 vs. Big 12 newcomer Arizona State for the annual Fort Riley Day promotion. Senior Day is set for November 23 against Cincinnati.
Fans are encouraged to act fast and purchase their tickets early, as K-State Athletics utilizes dynamic pricing and single-game prices may change based on demand. New this season, sales tax will be added to the price of all season and single-game tickets. Fans will see the final price reflected in your shopping cart when checking out.
Tickets can be purchased beginning at 8:30am tomorrow online at kstatesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.