Strong Work Ethic Helped Linkon Cure Achieve A Dream Of Playing College Football At K-State
Now that Lincoln Cure, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end from Goodland, Kan., has verbally committed to Kansas State, more stories are going to emerge about his strong work ethic.
Andrew Ivins, a 247Sports football analyst, related a story from Tom Loy, 247Sports national recruiting analyst. He said Loy made a call to Cure, who was finishing up some farm work, covered in mud.
“He said Cure is the hardest working five star out there,” Ivins said. “I don’t know many players moving hay and digging trenches in the offseason.
“He’s a guy with ball skills. He is a guy with a ton of growth potential."
During his announcement Monday, Cure mentioned that work ethic helped him get in the position he is in today.
It takes discipline to play football in the fall, basketball in the winter, compete in track in the spring and still find time and energy to do farm chores.
By the way, Cure has had plenty of success in his other two sports. He’s a two-time Kansas 3A state champion in the 300 hurdles and he helped his Goodland High School basketball team reach the 3A state championship game. Cure scored 14 points in the title game.
As for football, Cure set a goal to be a five-star recruit. To get to that level, he knew he had to put in a lot of work.
“It really meant a lot to me to have that five-star next to my name,” Cure said in an interview on 247Sports following his announcement. “I set that goal a while ago and I worked every single day.”
And that work has made a dream turn to reality. It’s a point Cure wanted to get across to other young people with a dream.
“So, kids watching, no matter where you are or what you want to do, it is possible for each and every one of you to be in the seat I am today,” Cure said during his announcement. “I’m an example of it. Believe in you. Believe in yourself. It is you against you.
“Throughout this process, I have not forgotten who I am and where I came from. I pride myself in staying humble and true to myself.”
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KstateOnSI/.
Twitter:@KStateOnSI