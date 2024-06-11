Three-Star Wide Receiver Adonis Moise Commits to Kansas State
Adonis Moise announced today on X, formerly Twitter, that he committed to Kansas State.
Moise, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., is the kind of three-star wide receiver that helps teams open up the field with a vertical passing game.
In addition, Moise has already proven in high school that he is a versatile athlete. He has competed in basketball and track and field.
Moise picked K-State over Marshall, Buffalo, Howard and Yale, schools that he said made offers to him.
K-State showed strong interest in Moise early as late March when Moise said on X that the Wildcats made an offer to him.
One thing that helped K-State get a verbal commitment was the relationship he developed with wide receivers coach Matthew Middleton. Moise tagged Middleton in one of his X posts.
Moise becomes the fifth high school player to commit to K-State this spring, joining Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200-pound quarterback Desmet (Missouri), Will Kemna-5, 260 defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.), Weston Polk, 6-2, 210 linebacker, Coppell (Texas) and Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175 cornerback, Derby (Kansas).
Expect more commitments this week. K-State welcomed over 10 recruits to campus over the weekend. Early summer is an excellent time for football players to commit because it allows them to focus on their high school team in the fall.
At the earliest, Moise won’t see the field for K-State until the 2025 season, but more likely the 2026 season if he redshirts his first year at K-State. But he fits the plan K-State has to go vertical a little more to complement its traditionally strong running attack.