WATCH: Will Howard's Reaction Moments After Getting Drafted By Pittsburgh Steelers
National champion Will Howard waited three days to hear his name in the NFL Draft.
But lo and behold, it finally happened in the sixth round. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the former Ohio State quarterback with the No. 185 overall pick. Howard reacted emotionally as he heard his name called in Green Bay.
Howard joins a quarterback room featuring veteran backups Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, and possibly four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. A strong run game and decent complementary quarterback production highlighted the Steelers' offense last season. However, the team lost Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason, prompting them to turn to the Draft for a signal-caller. It took longer than expected, but Howard finally heard his name called by Pittsburgh in the sixth round.
Howard expressed his excitement going to a franchise like the Steelers.
“It’s not about when, it’s where," Howard said on his conference call after being selected. "That's what I kept saying to myself. I had to trust in God and believe he had a plan for me, and that the right team was going to pick me. I think 100 percent the right team picked me. I’m a Pennsylvania kid, so it just makes a lot of sense. I feel like the Steelers are an organization that I’ve had a lot of respect for a lot of years. Coming into this process, I was honestly hoping the Steelers would take me just because I felt like it was a great situation.”
