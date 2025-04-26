Pittsburgh Steelers Select Former K-State QB Will Howard With No. 185 Overall Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a quarterback out of the draft. They selected national champion Will Howard with the No. 185 overall pick.
Howard played four seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State and catalyzing its national title run last postseason. His dynamic final season in college elevated his draft stock, as he threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He joins quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson as Pittsburgh's rotation at the position next season.
FORMER KANSAS STATE SAFETY SELECTED BY SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Former Kansas State safety Marques Sigle finally heard his name called in Green Bay. The San Francisco 49ers drafted him with the No. 160 overall pick. Sigle joins a unit that ranked No. 5 in passing defense last season.
"I just feel it showed my skillset," Sigle said at the NFL Combine. "Playing different positions, switching it up, showing my ability to tackle, guard, and be in the post. Just showing how versatile I am, showing the type of abilities I can have on the big stage."
FORMER KANSAS STATE DB GETS DRAFTED BY TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
The first former Kansas State Wildcat is officially on the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected cornerback Jacob Parrish in the third round. Parrish had 102 tackles, five interceptions, and 23 pass deflections in his tenure with the Wildcats. He joins a Tampa Bay unit that dipped in defensive production, allowing the fourth-most passing yards in the league last season.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Kansas State Finalist for Nation's No. 1 Tight End
Draft Dilemma: Should Kansas State be Mentioned when Will Howard is Drafted?
Several Kansas State Players Enter Transfer Portal Amid Roster Limitations
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.