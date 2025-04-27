Tyler Lockett Shows Love To Kansas State Wildcats In 2025 NFL Draft
Veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett knows the feeling of athletes hearing their names called to enter the biggest sports stage in the world.
So he wanted to celebrate that with his other former Kansas State Wildcats selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. He showed love to running back DJ Giddens (Indianapolis Colts), cornerback Jacob Parrish (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and safety Marques Sigle (San Francisco 49ers).
Lockett was selected out of Kansas State in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He compiled 249 receptions for 3,710 yards and 29 touchdowns as a Wildcat before going to the Seattle Seahawks. Lockett spent 10 seasons in Seattle, earning three All-Pro selections and breaking several franchise receiving records. His numbers declined in recent seasons, eventually leading to his departure from the team.
Now as a Tennessee Titan, Lockett hopes to aid a struggling offense that ranked No. 26 in total offense last season. He'll be catching passes from No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. Lockett should round out a core with Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
Hopefully, the new Wildcats in the league can enjoy a lengthy career like Lockett.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Pittsburgh Steelers Select Former K-State QB Will Howard With No. 185 Overall Pick
Kansas State Finalist for Nation's No. 1 Tight End
Several Kansas State Players Enter Transfer Portal Amid Roster Limitations
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.