What Are The Expectations For Kansas State's Dylan Edwards Next Season?
Kansas State has big plans for running back Dylan Edwards next season in preparing him to replace record-holder DJ Giddens.
"That kid is good in the weight room, he pushes weight and moves it fast," Klieman said. "Everybody knows how fast the kid is. People don’t realize how strong his lower body is or how strong his upper body is. He wants to be an every-down guy and needs to be an every-down guy."
Edwards had 576 rushing yards and five touchdowns last season, along with 19 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns. As Edwards prepares to be the primary running back, he's talking to his teammates to ensure they all support him.
"I'm just talking to the guys more, just being an open book more to each and every one of my teammates," Edwards said. "Just trying to be myself. As long as I come up here and have a smile on my face, it brings the energy to the team."
KANSAS STATE LOSES ANOTHER BIG MAN TO TRANSFER PORTAL
Kansas State continues to lose its frontcourt players, with the latest being center Baye Fall. Fall just never got a true opportunity with the Wildcats, totaling just 10 points and three blocks last season.
UGONNA ONYENSO ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL AFTER A YEAR WITH KANSAS STATE
Kansas State men's basketball lost another player to the transfer portal Monday morning.
Center Ugonna Onyenso is the latest to enter, per On3Spots. Onyenso played 11 minutes per game, averaging 2.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.