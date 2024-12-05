What Can Kansas State Expect From Incoming Kicker Cub Patton?
New Kansas State Wildcats kicker Cub Patton officially signed with the team this month after committing last month. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman details what Patton can add to the special teams.
"Cub Patton, you just got to love the name," Klieman said. "He's from the Lubbock area and coach (Matt) Wells knew about him. We have a really good special teams coordinator in Nate Kaczor that develops relationships."
Kleiman said Patton has "a cannon for a leg." The two-time 5A District special teams MVP connected on 75 percent of his field goals and 100 percent of his extra points as a junior.
Hopefully, he can replicate Chris Tennant's production, which placed the Wildcats near the top of the conference in field goal percentage. The senior kicker will depart after Kansas State's Bowl game, allowing Patton to contend with sophomore Leyton Simmering.
"We lost Chris and we needed to get somebody in here to compete with Leyton, so I'm excited for him," Klieman said. "He's one of the mid-year guys, so he'll get to go through the academic part of it, the conditioning part of it, getting around the players, getting a chance to kick in spring ball."
Klieman on new defensive back RJ Collins:
"Leadership for starters," Klieman began. "Personality, he's a fun kid to talk to. He came to camp and dominated, but the way he dominated didn't just run a 40 or do a DB drill. The energy that he had was really infectious. You could tell this kid could be a leader. He's got a really good skill set. He's a tough kid he can strike you."
Jayden Armant is a journalism school graduate of Howard University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.