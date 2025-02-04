Who Is On Hotter Seat: Arizona State's Bobby Hurley Or Kansas State's Jerome Tang?
Before Kansas State rattled off three straight wins, fans were calling for coach Jerome Tang to be fired.
Defeating the No. 3 team in the country has quieted some of the noise but many have grown frustrated with the third-year coach.
On Tuesday, he meets another coach whose seat is hot, too.
Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley has been in many headlines the past few days after his actions and comments following the Sun Devils' loss to Arizona on Saturday 81-72.
First, the team skipped the traditional post-game handshake line and during the post-game press conference, Hurley threw some shots at Arizona sixth-year guard Caleb Love.
Arizona State is 12-9 overall and 3-7 in conference play. In his 10 seasons, Hurley has led Arizona State to the NCAA Tournament four times. It lost in the first round each year.
Tang only has one appearance in the Tournament in three seasons at Kansas State.
Both coaches still have chances get the fans back in his favor. Winning four straight would help. Hurley has the tougher road because he has been given plenty opportunities to turn things around.
