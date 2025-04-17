Who Should Kansas State Fans Be Looking Out For Next Season?
Kansas State fans should be excited.
When asked who has made the most significant impact in spring football, Wildcats offensive coordinator Matt Wells couldn't narrow down his answer, naming multiple players that fans should look forward to seeing this Fall.
“The easy ones are the new guys, George [Fitzpatrick] and Amos [Talalele] up front, I’m excited about both of those guys," Wells said. "They’ve had good springs and have fit in well here in their roles. Jerand Bradley and [Jaron] Tibbs, Jemyri Davis. [Davis] is twitchy and explosive, and he continues to find his way in this offense and a role for himself. Tibbs and [Bradley] give us a big presence out on the edge. Physical presence, athletic, physical blockers, good route runners.”
K-STATE HOOPS' THREE-STAR OPENS UP RECRUITMENT
To start the day, Kansas State had two high school recruits from the class of 2025.
And now, that's narrowed down to one. Ashton Magee, a 6-7, 205-pound small forward from Ellisville, MS, reopened his recruitment today.
Magee made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on social media.
"I would like to thank Kansas State University and the coaching staff for recruiting me," Magee said. "However, through much prayer and conversation with the ones closest to me, I have decided to reopen my recruitment."
Magee was a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. Magee visited Kansas State on March 1, just four days later. This was right before Exavier Wilson, the only other high school recruit from the 2025 class, committed to the Wildcats as well. According to 247 Sports, Magee holds offers from 13 other schools, including Ole Miss.
