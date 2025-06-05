Legendary Kansas State Running Back Gets Huge Shoutout From NFL
The NFL gave a rightfully earned shoutout to Kansas native and football icon Darren Sproles, celebrating his remarkable career that rose from high school stardom to greatness. The shoutout featured an emotional eight-minute highlight reel, showcasing Sproles’ most electrifying and unforgettable moments on the field.
Sproles not only stamped his legacy in the record books, but in the hearts of fans who watched him defy the odds and redefine the role of an undersized running back. Fans reacted to the NFL’s post on X (formally known as Twitter), sharing their heartfelt messages and reflection on his presence in the NFL today and what we see in the league now.
Sproles was a gridiron powerhouse at Olathe High School, where he racked up 5,230 rushing yards, 79 touchdowns, and mind blowing 8.4 yards per carry. His 2000 senior season with 2,485 yards and 49 touchdowns, earned him numerous accolades, including USA Today Kansas Player Of The Year.
At Kansas State, the 5-foot-6 running back quickly emerged as a national standout. Sproles rushed for a school-record 4,979 yards and had one of the greatest seasons in history in 2003 notching 1,986 rushing yard. His thrilling 323-yard performance against No. 1 Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship remains unforgettable. He also finished finishing in the Heisman voting that year.
In recognition of his outstanding college performance, Sproles was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, and Kansas State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021.
Drafted by the San Diego Chargers (now known as the Los Angeles Chargers) in 2005, Sproles carved out a remarkable 14-year career spanning across the Chargers, Saints, and Eagles. He racked up over 19,000 all-purpose yards, scored 71 touchdowns, and set the NFL single-season-all-purpose yards record in 2011 (2,696). Sproles was named to the NFL 2010s All Decade team and still remains as the only player in NFL history to have four seasons of 2,200 plus all purpose yards.
More K-State News
ESPN Gives K-State Huge Props After Latest Ranking Among Big 12 Schools
Kansas State Basketball Adds More Overseas Talent