What Does Aaron Rodgers' Announcement Mean For Skylar Thompson?
To sign or not to sign? That was the question of Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. On Thursday, new light was shed on the situation after multiple reports surfaced of the four-time MVP informing the Steelers he would sign in time for next week's minicamp.
After Rodgers' signing, he will be the fourth quarterback to join the Steelers' roster. The NFL allows teams to have up to three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, so one of the Steelers' quarterbacks has to go.
The current quarterback room consists of Mason Rudolph and former Kansas State Wildcats Will Howard and Skylar Thompson. It seems unlikely that the Steelers would cut Howard after his strong showing in organized team activities (OTA).
Rudolph was the projected starting quarterback on ESPN's depth chart, meaning Thompson could be looking for a new home after the Rodgers signing.
Thompson was drafted in the 2022 draft in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins after a career with K-State that saw him play in 45 games across five seasons, completing 62.4 percent of passes for 7,134 yards, 42 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Thompson has played in 10 games in his NFL career, completing 81 passes for 721 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.
Thompson signed with the Steelers in January after the Dolphins waived him in December.
This offseason has been a roller coaster between the Steelers and Rodgers, but it seems like the ordeal will be coming to a close soon, and it could end with a former Wildcat searching for his second team this offseason.