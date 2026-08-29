7 Louisville Volleyball Sweeps #16 Indiana

Louisville volleyball returned to the friendly confines of L&N Federal Credit Union Friday night after a 1-1 start to the season in Milwaukee last weekend. The last time out the Cards were swept by Wisconsin & needed a bounce back with another Top 20 Big Ten coming in.

Boy did they ever, as #7 Louisville swept #16 Indiana in straight sets (25-20, 25-12, 25-11).

Coach Dan Meske on the win:

“It was a great match against a program that is really on the rise. I thought they played great in the first set and then we really clicked. It was nice to see us bounce back passing, first contact was excellent for us. We are really pleased with the win.”

The Cards got out to a fast start, winning the first set 25-20. It was a set that Louisville took control of early, forcing an Indiana timeout with a 10-4 lead. The Hoosiers never pulled within three points.

Chloe Meester paced The Ville with six kills & Kalyssa Blackshear chipped in five of her own. Louisville had three service aces (Meester, Cabello, Petersen) in the first set. For reference, the Cards had two in the entire match vs Wisconsin last Saturday.

Louisville came out of the gates in the second set a bit sloppy, losing several points on errors and falling behind 5-6, before rattling off seven of the next eight points to take a 12-7 lead.

The Cards would rattle off six straight behind a strong service run from Meester, causing four Hoosier errors. Chloe Chicoine got involved with three late kills and the Cards pulled away to dominate the second 25-12.

The third set was more of the same as IU errors and strong serving from Meester got the Cards out to a 7-0 lead. Chicoine and Cabello had kills to push the Cards lead to 15-4 at the media timeout.

In the back half of the third set, Coach Meske was able to get some reps for the younger players. Blair Thiebaud came in to set and had 3 assists, Elli Strecker and Addison Makun got some experience at the net ass well.

For the match, Chicoine had eleven kills, Meester had 10 & Blackshear had eight. Setter Nayellis Cabello had 26 assists and three kills. Payton Petersen continued her impressive start as a back row player, contributing nine digs.

The Cards return home for a Monday night match with Dayton @ 6 pm. The match will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

(355) Coach Dan Meske following #7 Louisville's sweep over #16 Indiana (08-28-2026) - YouTube