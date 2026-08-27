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Louisville Report

L&N Inks Jersey Patch Sponsorship Deal with Louisville Football/Volleyball

L&N already has the naming rights for the football stadium & volleyball arena, now they are expanding the partnership to sponsor the jersey patch for those programs.
Mark Blankenbaker|
The Louisville football team prays in front of The Crunch Zone
The Louisville football team prays in front of The Crunch Zone | William Caudill

Thursday afternoon the University of Louisville athletic department and L&N Federal Credit Union announced a partnership for the corporate logo of L&N to be displayed as a jersey patch for the Louisville football and volleyball programs. 

L&N already has the naming rights for each squad’s respective stadium.  In 2019, the home of the Louisville volleyball program was renamed from Cardinal Arena to L&N Federal Credit Union Arena after a $2 million contribution from the company.  In 2023, a 20-year naming rights deal was struck with the football program for the naming rights that would total $41 million for the university over that term.

L&N Federal Credit Union was founded in 1954 on the site of the current football stadium to serve L&N Railroad workers in Louisville.   As many fans are familiar, a train horn from the original station is sounded after every Cardinal touchdown. 

L&N Federal Credit Union logo on Louisville football jersey
L&N Federal Credit Union logo on Louisville football jersey | Louisville Athletics

In January, the NCAA approved a policy that schools can partner with corporate sponsors to form jersey logo partnerships that the teams can display during preseason and regular season games. 

The ruling went live August 1 & many schools have announced partnerships.  The terms of the Louisville/L&N deal have not been disclosed, and this deal appears to be two-sport specific.  A Louisville Basketball corporate patch partnership has not been announced yet & would historically be seen as an opportunity for a particularly lucrative deal. 

Each jersey is allowed to have two commercial logos with an additional logo allowed on equipment.  The logo can be a max of four inches. 

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Mark Blankenbaker
MARK BLANKENBAKER

Louisville native, University of Louisville Business School graduate (c/o 2004), and passionate Cardinals sports advocate. Mark delivers in-depth analysis, stat breakdowns, video interviews, pre and post-game coverage of UofL athletics. A familiar voice on Louisville radio, Mark co-hosts morning show on ESPN 680/105.7FM and 93.9 The Ville. Mark is a dedicated voice for Card Nation with a loyal following across platforms. When he’s not covering the Cards, Mark enjoys connecting with fans and building community through sports.

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