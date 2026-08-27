Thursday afternoon the University of Louisville athletic department and L&N Federal Credit Union announced a partnership for the corporate logo of L&N to be displayed as a jersey patch for the Louisville football and volleyball programs.

L&N already has the naming rights for each squad’s respective stadium. In 2019, the home of the Louisville volleyball program was renamed from Cardinal Arena to L&N Federal Credit Union Arena after a $2 million contribution from the company. In 2023, a 20-year naming rights deal was struck with the football program for the naming rights that would total $41 million for the university over that term.

L&N Federal Credit Union was founded in 1954 on the site of the current football stadium to serve L&N Railroad workers in Louisville. As many fans are familiar, a train horn from the original station is sounded after every Cardinal touchdown.

L&N Federal Credit Union logo on Louisville football jersey | Louisville Athletics

In January, the NCAA approved a policy that schools can partner with corporate sponsors to form jersey logo partnerships that the teams can display during preseason and regular season games.

The ruling went live August 1 & many schools have announced partnerships. The terms of the Louisville/L&N deal have not been disclosed, and this deal appears to be two-sport specific. A Louisville Basketball corporate patch partnership has not been announced yet & would historically be seen as an opportunity for a particularly lucrative deal.

Each jersey is allowed to have two commercial logos with an additional logo allowed on equipment. The logo can be a max of four inches.