A Strong Message from Coach Brohm at Kickoff Luncheon

Monday afternoon’s Louisville football kickoff luncheon was one of the first public appearances together for athletic director Josh Heird and head coach Jeff Brohm after turbulent contract negotiations stole the headlines this spring. Both parties took the stage with a strong message of alignment in working towards keeping Louisville on a championship trajectory in an ever-changing college athletics environment.

The band played “Fight! UofL” as the 2026 team was greeted by adoring fans and boosters in a packed ballroom at The Galt House hotel in downtown Louisville. It almost had a gameday feeling with 20 days left until kickoff.

Right as the event started, emcee Jody Demling announced the Cards were ranked 24th in the preseason release of the AP Poll. Which means the Labor Day weekend matchup in Nashville between No. 24 Louisville and No. 9 Ole Miss will be the only one featuring ranked opponents in college football’s week one slate.

Even though Lincoln Kienholz hasn’t been in Louisville waiting in the wings, he proclaimed his three years as the back-up signal caller at Ohio State has him ready for this stage. Brohm has praised Kienholz this fall with his ability to grasp the offense and ability to add a true dual-threat dynamic at the quarterback position.

With the announcement of Jabari Mack and Kalib Perry returning to the defense, as well as additions at almost every position on that side of the ball through the portal Brohm is thrilled about the depth.

Safety Koen Entringer gathered a round of laughter when describing the defensive philosophy as, “swarming to the football, playing like our hair is on fire and fly to the ball like stink on s***.”

They will be battled tested week one as Ole Miss returns Heisman contenders, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy.

Coach Brohm had strong words of admiration for his coaching staff and their experience, dedication and will to win. He mentioned adding some veteran voices like Paul Petrino (tight ends) and Dale Williams (offensive line) back in the fold will reap benefits.

The lasting message from Coach Brohm’s message today, “The Time is Now!”. As a former player under Howard Schnellenberger at Louisville, it feels like a response to his lasting quote: “The University of Louisville football program is on the collision course with the national championship, the only variable is time.”

With Heird’s message about alignment amongst the departments, a unified vision for the trajectory of the programs on campus and the roster investment in both men’s basketball and football, the message is simple: “The Time is Now.”