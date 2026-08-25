Amiya Joyner Commits to Louisville Women's Basketball

Jeff Walz had another wrinkle up his sleeve prior to the start of the upcoming 2026-2027 season. Thanks to a temporary release during an eligibility case in Louisiana, LSU PF Amiya Joyner was granted an extra season and has committed to Jeff Walz and the Louisville Cardinals.

Joyner averaged 9.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Tigers last season. She played her first three collegiate seasons at East Carolina and was named 2023 AAC Freshman of the Year and All-AAC First Team in 2025. She averaged 15 points & 9 rebounds per game during her junior season for the Pirates.

Her career high was a 32 point performance against Howard with ECU in 2024. She had two 20+ rebound games in her time in Greenville.

Joyner will plug in and add physicality, versatility & depth in the frontcourt for a Louisville team that is already seen to be preseason Top 15. The Cards will get the campaign going on November 2 against Bellarmine at the KFC Yum! Center.