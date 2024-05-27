Louisville Excluded From 2024 NCAA Tournament Field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The bracket for the 2024 NCAA Tournament has finally been revealed, but unfortunately for the Louisville baseball program, their bubble was officially burst. The Cardinals were not selected to the field of 64.
This marks the third time in the last four seasons that Louisville has missed the NCAA Tournament, and the first time they have done so in back-to-back seasons under head coach Dan McDonnell. Prior to the 2020 season, where the tournament was not held due to COVID-19, McDonnell had missed the Big Dance just once in 13 years.
Louisville dropped their first four games of the season for the first time since 2006, but then promptly fired off ten wins in a row. However, after starting 10-4 over the first month of the season, the Cardinals went just 22-20 the rest of the way, finishing 32-24 overall and 16-14 in the ACC.
While Louisville's .311 batting average ranks 20th nationally, their pitching and defense is what ultimately held them back. The Cardinals' ERA of 6.50 ranks 189th in D1, a program-worst in McDonnell's 18 years at the helm, while their fielding percentage of .968 is 199th.
Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia and Florida State were awarded the top eight seeds for the tournament. Regionals start on Friday, May 31, Super Regionals begin on Friday, June 7, and the College World Series will take place from June 14 to June 23/24.
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
