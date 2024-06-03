Louisville Baseball 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's officially transfer portal season.
June 3 marked the first day of the 30-day transfer window for college baseball, meaning that players across the sport have until July 2 officially enter the portal.
This past season, the Cardinals went 32-24 overall to miss the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years. In head coach Dan's McDonnell's efforts to get back to the postseason, Louisville is expected to see a fair amount of roster movement between players leaving and players opting to join the program.
This post will be consistently updated when either a current Louisville player enters the portal, or the Cardinals land a player via the portal. Bookmark this page for future reference.
Transferring In (1)
Nate Earley
Year: Sophomore
Position: First Baseman/DH
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds
Previous School: Florida SouthWestern State (JUCO)
2024 Stats (54 games, 54 starts): .335/.433/.665, 16 HR, 58 RBI, 15 2B, 1 3B, 30 BB
Transferring Out (5)
Carson Liggett
Year: Junior
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 225 pounds
2024 Stats (17 games, 7 starts): 6.99 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 37.1 IP, 32 K, 15 BB, .284 B/AVG
Brandon Anderson
Year: Junior
Position: Infielder
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds
2024 Stats (27 games, 21 starts): .273/.394/.429, 2 HR, 23 RBI, 4 2B, 1 3B, 7 BB
Kade Grundy
Year: Junior
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds
2024 Stats (9 games, 0 starts): 8.74 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 11.1 IP, 11 K, 5 BB, .348 B/AVG
Korbyn Dickerson
Year: Sophomore
Position: Outfielder
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
2024 Stats (21 games, 1 start): .235/.364/.294, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 1 2B, 4 BB
Will Koger
Year: Junior
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds
2024 Stats (13 games, 1 start): 11.81 ERA, 2.38 WHIP, 16.0 IP, 10 K, 12 BB, .382 B/AVG
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter