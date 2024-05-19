Louisville's 2024 ACC Baseball Championship Schedule Announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program knows who they will face in pool play to start the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship, and now they know when they will be playing.
The No. 7 seeded Cardinals will kick off their run in Charlotte, N.C. against No. 11 Miami on Tuesday, May 21 at 11:00 a.m. EST. They will conclude pool play on Friday, May 24 at 3:00 p.m. with a matchup against No. 2 Clemson. All pool play games will be on the ACC Network.
Pool play will take place on Tuesday through Friday, with three games per day. Each pool will play a round robin, with the top team advancing to the semifinals. The semis will take place on Saturday, followed by the Championship on Sunday.
Louisville faced both the second-seeded Tigers and the eleventh-seeded Hurricanes during the regular season, splitting the two series and going 3-3 overall. The Cardinals claimed the first two games of their series at Miami before dropping the finale, while they lost the opener and finale to Clemson at Jim Patterson Stadium.
At this moment, Louisville is not a lock to make the NCAA Tournament. Of their ten ACC series this season, they won four and lost six, and sitting squarely on the bubble as a result
As you can imagine, the Cardinals head down to Charlotte, N.C. in need of some wins to help boost their NCAA Tournament resume. While their regular season ACC win total is traditionally just enough to get them in, their RPI of 54th is too high for a potential at-large bid.
Full 2024 ACC Baseball Championship Pools and Schedule
Pool A: No. 1 North Carolina, No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 12 Pitt
Pool B: No. 2 Clemson, No. 7 Louisville, No. 11 Miami
Pool C: No. 3 NC State, No. 6 Duke, No. 10 Virginia Tech
Pool D: No. 4 Virginia, No. 5 Florida State, No. 9 Georgia Tech
Tuesday, May 21
- Miami vs. Louisville at 11:00 a.m. EST
- Georgia Tech vs. Florida State at 3:00 p.m. EST
- Virginia Tech vs. Duke at 7:00 p.m. EST
Wednesday, May 22
- Virginia vs. Georgia Tech at 11:00 a.m. EST
- Pitt vs. Wake Forest at 3:00 p.m. EST
- NC State vs. Virginia Tech at 7:00 p.m. EST
Thursday, May 23
- Clemson vs. Miami at 11:00 a.m. EST
- North Carolina vs. Pitt at 3:00 p.m. EST
- Duke vs. NC State at 7:00 p.m. EST
Friday, May 24
- Florida State vs. Virginia at 11:00 a.m. EST
- Louisville vs. Clemson at 3:00 p.m. EST
- Wake Forest vs. North Carolina at 7:00 p.m. EST
Saturday, May 25
- Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner at 1:00 p.m. (ACC Network)
- Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner at 5:00 p.m. (ACC Network)
Sunday, May 26
- ACC Baseball Championship Game at 12:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter