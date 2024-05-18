Louisville Receives No. 7 Seed in 2024 ACC Baseball Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a regular season in which they went 16-14 in conference play, as well as 32-22 overall, the Louisville baseball program has received the No. 7 seed for the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship, the league announced Saturday.
The Cardinals have been assigned to Pool B, and are paired with No. 2 Clemson and No. 11 Miami. The dates, times and television designations, as well as the rest of the schedule for the championship, will be announced on Sunday, May 19.
Louisville faced both the second-seeded Tigers and the eleventh-seeded Hurricanes during the regular season, splitting the two series and going 3-3 overall. The Cardinals claimed the first two games of their series at Miami before dropping the finale, while they lost the opener and finale to Clemson at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Pool play will take place on Tuesday, May 21 through Friday, May 24, with three games per day. Each pool will play a round robin, with the top team advancing to the semifinals. The semis will take place on Saturday, May 25, followed by the Championship on Sunday, May 26.
At this moment, Louisville is not a lock to make the NCAA Tournament. Of their ten ACC series this season, they won four and lost six, and sitting squarely on the bubble as a result
As you can imagine, the Cardinals head down to Charlotte, N.C. in need of some wins to help boost their NCAA Tournament resume. While their regular season ACC win total is traditionally just enough to get them in, their RPI of 54th is too high for a potential at-large bid.
(Photo of Alex Alicea: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter