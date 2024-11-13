Louisville Baseball’s 2025 Schedule Revealed
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball program has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2025 season.
Louisville's 56-game slate features 35 home games at Jim Patterson Stadium, 32 games overall against teams that played in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and four of the eight teams that reached the 2024 College World Series.
Dan McDonnell's19th season at the helm gets underway with the previously announced Shriners Children's College Showdown Feb. 14-16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Cardinals will take on Texas, Oklahoma State and Arizona, all of which were postseason teams one year ago.
Louisville will then open the home portion of its schedule on Feb. 19 against Xavier, the first of 18 consecutive games at Patterson Stadium.
The Cardinals will play non-conference weekend series against Western Michigan (Feb. 21-23), St. John's (Feb. 28-March 2) and UIC (March 7-9). WMU and St. John's won the MAC and Big East Tournaments last season, respectively, while UIC finished as a RPI top 100 team.
Louisville's non-conference schedule also includes its annual home-and-home Battle of the Bluegrass games (April 8 and April 22), a road game at Indiana (April 1) and the Battle for the Barrel on May 6 in Louisville.
UofL's 30-game conference schedule begins on March 14-16 at home against 2024 CWS participant North Carolina. The Cardinals will also host 2024 CWS qualifier Florida State (April 25-27), new ACC member Cal (March 28-30), Boston College (April 4-6) and a season-ending series against Wake Forest (May 15-17).
The Cardinals will hit the road in conference play to take on Virginia Tech (March 21-23), 2024 CWS participant NC State (April 11-13), Clemson (April 17-19), Notre Dame (May 1-3) and Georgia Tech (May 9-11).
(Photo of Luke Napleton: Scott Kinser - Imagn Images)
