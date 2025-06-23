Three Louisville Players Named to CWS All-Tournament Team
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball program had three players recognized for their performance at the College World Series as the NCAA announced its All-Tournament Team from Omaha.
Eddie King Jr., Jake Munroe and Kamau Neighbors were each part of the 11-man team, as Louisville had the second-most selections behind national champion LSU.
Drew Campbell (2019) was the only player in program history to be named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team prior to this season.
The All-Tournament Team selection is the cherry on top of the postseason for King. The senior outfielder started the postseason by earning Most Valuable Player honors at the Nashville Regional. King then had a multi-homer performance in game two of the Super Regional against Miami, before tallying the game-winning and series-clinching hit the following day. In Omaha, King was 6-for-14 with a double and three RBI, including a walk-off sacrifice fly to lift the Cardinals over Oregon State.
Like King, Munroe was outstanding throughout the duration of the postseason and continued his hot-hitting ways in Omaha. The junior hit .353 (6-for-17) with a homer and three driven in while leading the Cards with four runs scored in four games in the CWS. Munroe led the Cardinals in the NCAA Tournament in runs (11) and homers (4).
Neighbors was a breakout star at the plate for the Cardinals in Omaha. After a 1-for-3 opening game, the senior put together a 4-for-4 showing against Arizona for the first four-hit game of his collegiate career. He then added a hit against Oregon State and two more in the finale versus Coastal Carolina. For the College World Series, Neighbors hit .615 (8-for-13) with four RBIs, leading all players in batting average. Neighbors was one of only two players to have a four-hit game in Omaha.
The Cardinals wrapped up the season at 42-24 overall and one of the final four teams standing in Omaha. Louisville matched its deepest postseason run, reaching the bracket final as it did in 2019.
