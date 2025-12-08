Louisville WR Caullin Lacy Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville wide receiver/return specialist Caullin Lacy has accepted an invitation to appear in the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. The game is scheduled for Jan. 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST at Hancock Whitney Stadium and will be televised live on the NFL Network.

Lacy is the 41st UofL player to be invited to the Senior Bowl in school history and the seventh over the last three seasons. Lacy is the second wide receiver selected since 2023.

Returning to perform in his hometown of Mobile, Ala., Lacy tied for third nationally with an average of 20.0 yards a return and was one of five players with multiple punt returns for a touchdown. He became the first player in school history with two punt returns for touchdowns of over 75 yards in a season. Lacy earned honorable mention honors as a receiver after catching 54 passes for 547 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Senior Bowl is the nation's most prestigious college all-star game. It annually features the country's best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the National and American that are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams.

(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

