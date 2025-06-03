Louisville to Host Miami in Super Regionals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After winning the Nashville Regional to open up their run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the Louisville baseball program now knows their opponent for the Super Regionals.
With Miami capturing the Hattiesburg Regional, which was paired up against the Nashville Regional, the Cardinals (38-21, 15-15 ACC) will do battle against the Hurricanes (33-25, 15-14 ACC) for the right to go to the College World Series.
While Louisville had to go on the road for the regionals round, as the higher-seeded team, they will get to host a Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium. It's the Cardinals' first time hosting the Supers since 2019, and their seventh time hosting in program history - all coming under head coach Dan McDonnell.
Assigned as the No. 2 seed in the Nashville Regional, Louisville went a perfect 3-0 to advance to the next round. They took down third-seeded East Tennessee State, 8-3, in their NCAA Tournament opener, upset No. 1 overall national seed Vanderbilt, 3-2, then earned a 6-0 shutout victory over fourth-seeded Wright State in the regional final.
As for Miami, who earned the No. 3 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional, it has been a roller coaster start to their NCAA Tournament run. The Canes upset second-seeded Alabama, 5-3, in their opener, then pounded fourth-seeded Columbia, 14-1, to reach the regional final. They got smoked, 17-6, by No. 16 national seed Southern Miss in the first game, but bounced back for a 5-4 victory in the "if necessary" game.
First pitch times and television designations for the best-of-three series will be announced on Tuesday.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Tague Davis, Zion Rose: Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky