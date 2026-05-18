Tague Davis Named ACC Player of the Year, Four Cardinals Receive 2026 All-ACC Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville first baseman Tague Davis has been named the 2026 ACC Player of the Year, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday as part of their 2026 All-ACC Teams.

Outfielder Griffin Crain, third baseman Bayram Hot and outfielder Zion Rose also took home All-ACC honors. Davis and Rose were named to the First-Team, while Hot was place on the Third-Team, with Crain landing an All-Freshman Team nod. The honors were voted on by the league’s 16 head coaches.

Davis is the second Louisville player to be named ACC Player of the Year, joining first baseman/left-handed pitcher Brendan McKay in 2017. He's also the fourth player in program history to earn conference player of the year honors, joining outfielder Jeff Gardner (2014 - American) and third baseman Chris Dominguez (2008, 2009 - Big East).

Davis put together a sophomore campaign that is arguably the best hitting season by an individual player in program history, and one that could net him the Golden Spikes Award at the end of the year. Starting all 56 games, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound first baseman hit .358/.448/.863 with 34 home runs, 96 RBI, 10 doubles and 36 walks.

Not only does Davis lead all of Division I baseball in home runs and RBIs, both are Louisville single-season records, with the former also being an ACC single-season record. His 195 total bases are also No. 1 nationally, while his slugging percentage is third in D1 and tops in the league.

Rose was forced to miss the first month-plus of the season due to an ankle injury, but he made his at-bats count when he did return to action. Appearing in 35 games with 34 starts, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound left fielder hit a team-best .410, along with sixth home runs and 44 RBI - the latter of which was fourth on the team. He also collected 13 doubles, a triple, 19 walks and the second-most stolen bases on the team at 23. His on-base percentage of .488 led the team, while his .647 slugging was second.

In his second season with Louisville after originally transferring in from Marist, Hot put together a great senior campaign. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound third baseman was one of three players to start all 56 games (Davis, OF Lucas Moore), hitting .337/.453/.538 with nien homers, 40 RBI, a team-best 15 doubles, 30 walks and the third-most stolen bases on the team with 17. His 70 base hits was second on the team to Davis' 81.

After redshirting last season, Crain had an big time impact this year. Playing in 52 games with 48 starts, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound right fielder hit .355/.477/.483 with two home runs, 47 RBI, 14 doubles, a triple, 35 walks and eight stolen bases.

Louisville (30-26, 13-17 ACC) will be back in action later this week when they kick off their run in the ACC Baseball Championship. The 11th-seeded Cardinals will face 14th-seeded Pitt in their opener, with first pitch set for Tuesday, May 17 at 9:00 p.m. EST.

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(Photo of Tague Davis: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)