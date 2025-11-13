Louisville Baseball’s 2026 Schedule Revealed
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball program and head coach Dan McDonnell have released their schedule for the upcoming 2026 season.
The Cardinals are slated to play 22 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament one year ago, including postseason rematches against Vanderbilt and Miami.
Louisville’s schedule features 34 games at Jim Patterson Stadium, including opening the season at home for the first time since 2023 and just the third time in the last decade.
The Cardinals’ 2026 slate begins Feb. 13-15 with a three-game set against Michigan State in the first meeting between the two programs since 2012. Louisville will also host non-conference weekends against Central Michigan and former Big East Conference foe Seton Hall.
The Cards will head back to Arlington, Texas, for the second consecutive season, competing in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series Feb. 20-22. Louisville will play Nebraska, Michigan and Auburn at Globe Life Field.
Atlantic Coast Conference play begins March 13-15 with Notre Dame coming to Jim Patterson Stadium. The Cardinals will also welcome Pitt, Stanford, Clemson and Virginia to The Ville in conference action.
Louisville’s road ACC schedule features trips to North Carolina, Duke, and Wake Forest, the program’s first-ever trip to Cal, and a super regional rematch at Miami in May.
The Cardinals will play midweek contests against Indiana, at Vanderbilt, and the usual home-and-home with rival Kentucky. Louisville is also set for a home-and-home with Western Kentucky, along with home games against in-state foes Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State, Northern Kentucky and Bellarmine.
The 2026 season will mark the 20th for McDonnell at the helm of the Louisville program. He enters the spring with a 793-359-1 career record as the second winningest active coach in Division I baseball.
The Cardinals are coming off a strong close to the 2025 season that saw them make the College World Series for the sixth time in program history and match their deepest postseason run by reaching the bracket final in Omaha.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Zion Rose, Lucas Moore and Eddie King Jr.: Steven Branscombe - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky