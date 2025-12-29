Report: Four-Star '27 Wing Schedules Official Visit to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Pat Kelsey and the Louisville men's basketball program have identified a top target of theirs in the Class of 2027.

Cary (N.C.) Christ School forward Trevor Manhertz is set to take an official visit to the Cardinals, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham. Manhertz will visit UofL on January 4, a few days removed from visiting Duke on New Year's Day.

Louisville's recruitment of Manhertz has escalated over the last two weeks, as he was only offered a scholarship to play for the Cardinals earlier this month on Jan. 19. He also holds an offer from Indiana, as well as Louisville and Duke, and has also been drawing interest from Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia and others.

The 6-foot-8, 185-pound small forward is regarded as a four-star prospect by two of the three major recruiting services, ranking as high as the No. 59 prospect in the nation, per On3/Rivals. The 247Sports Composite places him as the No. 25 small forward and No. 90 overall player in the cycle.

Last season with Cary (N.C.) Green Level, Manhertz was a stat line stuffer. In 31 games, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals, while also shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 40.7 percent on three-point attempts. He helped guide the Gators to an appearance in the quarterfinals of Class 4A state championship.

Louisville currently holds two commitments in the Class of 2027: La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere forward Ferlandas Wright and Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep point guard Isaac Ellis. They've also extended scholarship offers to 11 uncommitted prospects in the cycle, including six in the top-ten of the 247Sports Composite. Additionally, top-25 prospect Reese Alston took an official visit earlier this month.

