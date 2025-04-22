7th Inning Stretch: Battle of the Bluegrass, Part II (Week 11)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While this past week for the Louisville baseball program wasn't what it could have been, there were also some things to like.
The Cardinals (28-11, 10-8 ACC) started last week with a ranked midweek win against in-state foe No. 20 Western Kentucky, then dropped their road series at No. 2 Clemson - although they were able to win the finale.
For the bulk of the season, Louisville's biggest thing holding them back has been their pitching. However, while it wasn't perfect last week, it continues to show signs of improvement. For example, the Cardinals have allowed just nine runs in their last three midweek games, and in the series vs. the Tigers, they gave up just 10 earned runs in 28 innings.
Of course, the hitting was a little inconsistent at times, and UofL struggled at times in the field defensively - something that has been an issue at times. Still, if the Cardinals continue to be a team that is powered by a prolific offense, as long as they keep taking steps forward with their pitching, they have a chance to make some real noise in the postseason.
But before that, the Cards have another big time challenge ahead this week. They'll head to Lexington for the road leg of their annual home-and-home Battle of the Bluegrass series vs. Kentucky, then return home for a series against Florida State.
Considering that Louisville is sitting right on the line of hosting a regional vs. having to hit the road for the NCAA Tournament, this upcoming week could go a long way to determine their postseason draw.
News & Notes
- Louisville ranks as high as No. 19 in the five major collegiate baseball polls (Baseball America, D1 Baseball).
- The Cardinals are seventh in the ACC standings.
- Outfielder Lucas Moore ranks second nationally in runs with 60 and eighth in stolen bases with 27.
- Outfielder Garret Pike ranks No. 14 nationally in sacrifice flies with six, and No. 27 in doubles with 15.
- Infielder Tague Davis ranks No. 18 nationally in home runs with 14.
- Right-Handed Pitcher Patrick Forbes ranks No. 29 nationally in strikeouts with 69, and fifth in strikeouts per nine innings at 14.33.
The Week Ahead
Away (Kentucky Proud Park - Lexington, Ky.)
- Tuesday, Apr. 22 at 6:30 p.m. EST vs. Kentucky (SECN+/93.9 The Ville)
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Friday, Apr. 25 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs Florida State (ACCNX/93.9 The Ville)
- Saturday, Apr. 26 at 2:00 p.m. EST vs Florida State (ACCNX/93.9 The Ville)
- Sunday, Apr. 27 at 3:00 p.m. EST vs Florida State (ACCN/93.9 The Ville)
Know The Foe
Kentucky Wildcats
Head Coach (school record): Nick Mingione (286-181)
2025 Record (conference record): 22-15 (8-10)
All-Time Series Record: Kentucky Leads 65-50-1
Top Performers (Hitters):
- UTIL Cole Hage (36 GP, 35 GS): .307/.447/.575, 9 HR, 27 RBI, 7 2B, 20 BB, 11 SB
- INF Patrick Herrera (36 GP, 34 GS): .310/.456/.389, 1 HR, 23 RBI, 6 2B, 20 BB, 11 SB
- INF Tyler Bell (37 GP, 37 GS): .318/.397/.520, 5 HR, 31 RBI, 15 2B, 15 BB, 7 SB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- LHP Ben Cleaver (10 APP, 10 GS): 2.83 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 54.0 IP, 63 K, 17 BB, .178 B/AVG
- RHP Nic McCay (10 APP, 10 GS): 3.08 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 49.2 IP, 51 K, 29 BB, .153 B/AVG
- LHP Jackson Nove (13 APP, 0 GS): 4.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 24.2 IP, 40 K, 12 BB, .204 B/AVG
Florida State Seminoles
Head Coach (school record): Link Jarrett (101-25)
2025 Record (conference record): 29-7 (11-4)
All-Time Series Record: Florida State Leads 36-13
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Alex Lodise (36 GP, 36 GS): .434/.485/.796, 13 HR, 47 RBI, 12 2B, 2 3B, 13 BB, 6 SB
- 1B Myles Bailey (34 GP, 33 GS): .333/.444/.617, 9 HR, 25 RBI, 7 2B, 16 BB, 3 SB
- OF Max Williams (36 GP, 36 GS): .329/.404/.671, 14 HR, 37 RBI, 8 2B, 13 BB, 2 SB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- LHP Joey Volini (9 APP, 9 GS): 2.39 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 52.2 IP, 71 K, 15 BB, .202 B/AVG
- LHP Jamie Arnold (8 APP, 8 GS): 2.40 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 41.1 IP, 57 K, 15 BB, .177 B/AVG
- LHP Wes Mendes (9 APP, 9 GS): 3.83 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 44.2 IP, 59 K, 21 BB, .224 B/AVG
Statistical Breakdown
Rankings and Records:
UK
FSU
UofL
D1Baseball Ranking
NR
4th
19th
RPI
30th
10th
18th
SOS
7th
38th
34th
Home Record
12-9
19-4
22-3
Away Record
10-6
9-3
4-7
Neutral Record
0-0
1-0
2-1
Hitting:
UK
FSU
UofL
Base on Balls
221st (146)
151st (166)
159th (163)
Batting Avg.
163rd (.274)
10th (.323)
9th (.324)
Home Runs
159th (33)
14th (65)
62nd (47)
OBP
91st (.399)
38th (.417)
32nd (.420)
Runs/Game
105th (7.2)
42nd (8.4)
18th (9.0)
SLG
153rd (.427)
14th (.540)
25th (.520)
Pitching:
UK
FSU
UofL
ERA
24th (4.12)
29th (4.22)
92nd (5.25)
Hits/9 Innings
19th (7.57)
9th (7.24)
69th (8.78)
K/9 Innings
64th (9.3)
8th (11.3)
46th (9.6)
K/BB Ratio
72nd (2.20)
44th (2.42)
155th (1.68)
WHIP
25th (1.31)
27th (1.33)
147th (1.61)
BB/9 Innings
84th (4.24)
138th (4.69)
238th (5.74)
(Photo of Justin West via University of Louisville Athletics)
