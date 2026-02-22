Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. North Carolina

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels for their Monday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) dribbles the ball up court with under a minute to play as the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an NCAA basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Louisville.
Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) dribbles the ball up court with under a minute to play as the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an NCAA basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Louisville. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (20-7, 9-5 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (21-6, 9-5 ACC) on Monday, Feb. 23 at 7:00 p.m. EST from the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:

Rankings

North Carolina

Louisville

AP/USAT

16th/20th

21st/21st

SOS

44th

43rd

SOR

23rd

25th

NET

28th

13th

RPI

11th

25th

BPI

32nd

10th

KenPom

29th

15th

Torvik

27th

14th

EvanMiya

28th

19th

Team Leaders

North Carolina

Louisville

Points

Caleb Wilson (19.8)

Mikel Brown Jr. (18.6)

Rebounds

Caleb Wilson (9.4)

Sananda Fru (6.5)

Assists

Kyan Evans (2.8)

Mikel Brown Jr. (4.9)

Steals

Caleb Wilson (1.5)

Mikel Brown Jr. (1.3)

Blocks

Caleb Wilson (1.4)

Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

North Carolina

Louisville

Points Per Game

80.7

86.8

Field Goal%

47.2

47.3

FGM/FGA Per Game

28.2/59.8

29.1/61.5

Three Point %

33.6

36.1

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.4/25.1

11.8/32.6

Free Throw %

68.6

77.9

FTM/FTA Per Game

15.9/23.1

16.8/21.6

Rebounding

North Carolina

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

38.8

39.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.2

11.6

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.6

27.8

Rebound Margin

4.5

6.0

Defense

North Carolina

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

70.6

71.8

Opp. FG%

41.3

41.2

Opp. 3PT%

33.9

32.3

Steals Per Game

5.5

7.1

Blocks Per Game

3.5

3.3

Turnovers Forced Per Game

9.5

12.3

Ball Handling

North Carolina

Louisville

Assists Per Game

16.3

17.8

Turnovers Per Game

9.4

12.0

Turnover Margin

0.1

0.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.73

1.48

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 59.3 percent chance to win against the Tar Heels. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.0 (10th overall), whereas North Carolina has a BPI rating of 14.6 (32nd overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 50 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 81-80 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.52 (15th overall), whereas North Carolina has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.04 (29th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 49 percent chance to take down the Heels, with a projected final score of 81-80 in favor of UNC. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9409 (14th overall), whereas North Carolina has a "Barthag" of .8995 (27th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 84, North Carolina 83.

