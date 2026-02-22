Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. North Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (20-7, 9-5 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (21-6, 9-5 ACC) on Monday, Feb. 23 at 7:00 p.m. EST from the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:

Rankings

North Carolina Louisville AP/USAT 16th/20th 21st/21st SOS 44th 43rd SOR 23rd 25th NET 28th 13th RPI 11th 25th BPI 32nd 10th KenPom 29th 15th Torvik 27th 14th EvanMiya 28th 19th

Team Leaders

North Carolina Louisville Points Caleb Wilson (19.8) Mikel Brown Jr. (18.6) Rebounds Caleb Wilson (9.4) Sananda Fru (6.5) Assists Kyan Evans (2.8) Mikel Brown Jr. (4.9) Steals Caleb Wilson (1.5) Mikel Brown Jr. (1.3) Blocks Caleb Wilson (1.4) Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

North Carolina Louisville Points Per Game 80.7 86.8 Field Goal% 47.2 47.3 FGM/FGA Per Game 28.2/59.8 29.1/61.5 Three Point % 33.6 36.1 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.4/25.1 11.8/32.6 Free Throw % 68.6 77.9 FTM/FTA Per Game 15.9/23.1 16.8/21.6

Rebounding

North Carolina Louisville Rebounds Per Game 38.8 39.4 Off. Reb. Per Game 11.2 11.6 Def. Reb. Per Game 27.6 27.8 Rebound Margin 4.5 6.0

Defense

North Carolina Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 70.6 71.8 Opp. FG% 41.3 41.2 Opp. 3PT% 33.9 32.3 Steals Per Game 5.5 7.1 Blocks Per Game 3.5 3.3 Turnovers Forced Per Game 9.5 12.3

Ball Handling

North Carolina Louisville Assists Per Game 16.3 17.8 Turnovers Per Game 9.4 12.0 Turnover Margin 0.1 0.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.73 1.48

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 59.3 percent chance to win against the Tar Heels. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.0 (10th overall), whereas North Carolina has a BPI rating of 14.6 (32nd overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 50 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 81-80 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.52 (15th overall), whereas North Carolina has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.04 (29th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 49 percent chance to take down the Heels, with a projected final score of 81-80 in favor of UNC. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9409 (14th overall), whereas North Carolina has a "Barthag" of .8995 (27th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 84, North Carolina 83.

