Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. North Carolina
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (20-7, 9-5 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (21-6, 9-5 ACC) on Monday, Feb. 23 at 7:00 p.m. EST from the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
North Carolina
Louisville
AP/USAT
16th/20th
21st/21st
SOS
44th
43rd
SOR
23rd
25th
NET
28th
13th
RPI
11th
25th
BPI
32nd
10th
KenPom
29th
15th
Torvik
27th
14th
EvanMiya
28th
19th
Team Leaders
North Carolina
Louisville
Points
Caleb Wilson (19.8)
Mikel Brown Jr. (18.6)
Rebounds
Caleb Wilson (9.4)
Sananda Fru (6.5)
Assists
Kyan Evans (2.8)
Mikel Brown Jr. (4.9)
Steals
Caleb Wilson (1.5)
Mikel Brown Jr. (1.3)
Blocks
Caleb Wilson (1.4)
Sananda Fru (1.4)
Scoring
North Carolina
Louisville
Points Per Game
80.7
86.8
Field Goal%
47.2
47.3
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.2/59.8
29.1/61.5
Three Point %
33.6
36.1
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.4/25.1
11.8/32.6
Free Throw %
68.6
77.9
FTM/FTA Per Game
15.9/23.1
16.8/21.6
Rebounding
North Carolina
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
38.8
39.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.2
11.6
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.6
27.8
Rebound Margin
4.5
6.0
Defense
North Carolina
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
70.6
71.8
Opp. FG%
41.3
41.2
Opp. 3PT%
33.9
32.3
Steals Per Game
5.5
7.1
Blocks Per Game
3.5
3.3
Turnovers Forced Per Game
9.5
12.3
Ball Handling
North Carolina
Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.3
17.8
Turnovers Per Game
9.4
12.0
Turnover Margin
0.1
0.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.73
1.48
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 59.3 percent chance to win against the Tar Heels. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.0 (10th overall), whereas North Carolina has a BPI rating of 14.6 (32nd overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 50 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 81-80 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.52 (15th overall), whereas North Carolina has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.04 (29th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 49 percent chance to take down the Heels, with a projected final score of 81-80 in favor of UNC. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9409 (14th overall), whereas North Carolina has a "Barthag" of .8995 (27th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 84, North Carolina 83.
(Photo of Kasean Pryor: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
