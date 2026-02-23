ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. North Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While they had their five-game winning streak snapped roughly a week ago, the Louisville men's basketball program was able to take a step back in the right direction in their last time out, earning an 87-70 victory at home against Georgia Tech this past Saturday.

Next up, Louisville has a short turnaround and will head back on the road, traveling to Chapel Hill for a ranked showdown with North Carolina. Tip-off against the Tar Heels is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 23 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

With the matchup less than 24 hours away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Monday night, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. North Carolina. An updated report will also be released two hours before tip-off.

On the Louisville side of things, they continue to have good late season injury luck, as no one has an injury designation on the first report. It's the seventh straight injury report where the Cardinals have no players listed.

It's a different story for the Tar Heels. Caleb Wilson has been designated as "out" on the first injury report, and will miss his fourth straight game. The star freshman forward - who leads UNC in points and rebounds at 19.8 and 9.4, respectively, per game - broke a bone in his non-shooting hand in the game at Miami on Feb. 10.

Standout center Henri Veesaar, who averages 16.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, is listed as "probable" on the first injury report for UNC. He also was injured in the game at Miami, but was able to return for their most recent game at Syracuse.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. North Carolina

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

N/A

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

North Carolina Tar Heels

OUT

#2 James Brown

#8 Caleb Wilson

#40 Ivan Matlekovic

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

#13 Henri Veesaar

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of R.J. Davis, J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky