7th Inning Stretch: Stacking Wins and Building Momentum (Week 12)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might have taken until their backs were against the wall, but the Louisville baseball program is finally starting to trend in the right direction.

The Cardinals (26-18, 10-11 ACC) are coming off of a perfect week of baseball, getting revenge against Kentucky in the second part of their annual home-and-home series, then following that up with a three-week sweep vs. Clemson.

With Louisville going 4-0 this past week, this gives them a five game-winning streak, which is their longest since doing so in early March. Before going on their current winning streak, the Cardinals went through a stretch where they went just 6-12 after starting the season 15-6, and were careening towards missing out on the NCAA Tournament.

By no means is Louisville an NCAA Tournament team right now, as they sport an RPI of just 80th. But that being said, there is budding hope that they can take this momentum and parlay that into a run that can put them back in tournament discussion. Their efforts at the plate are back to where we expected them to be, and while pitching and defense is still very spotty, it's starting to get better in some regards.

Looking ahead, if Louisville can can put together another positive week of baseball, then hopes of getting back into tournament discussion will only grow. They're start the week with a home midweek matchup vs. Indiana, then hit the road for a weekend series at Wake Forest

News & Notes

Louisville remains out of the top-25 in all five major collegiate baseball polls.

First baseman Tague Davis set the Louisville single-season home run record this past Sunday against Clemson with 26 long balls.

Davis ranks first nationally in home runs with 26, first in RBIs with 77, second in slugging percentage at 0.896, second in total bases with 155

Outfielder Lucas Moore ranks eighth nationally in stolen bases with 30.

Left-handed pitcher Wyatt Danilowicz ranks 14th nationally in games started at 11.

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Tuesday, Apr. 28 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs. Indiana (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)

Away (David F. Couch Ballpark - Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Thursday, Apr. 30 at 7:00 p.m. EST vs. Wake Forest (ACC Network/93.9 The Ville)

Friday, May 1 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs. Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)

Saturday, May 2 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs. Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)

Know The Foe

Indiana Hoosiers

Head Coach (school record): Jeff Mercer (226-174-1)

2026 Record (conference record): 19-25 (6-15 Big 10)

All-Time Series Record: Indiana Leads 29-26

Top Hitters:

C/OF Hogan Denny (41 GP, 41 GS) : .348/.460/.652, 12 HR, 36 RBI, 13 2B, 27 BB, 9 SB

: .348/.460/.652, 12 HR, 36 RBI, 13 2B, 27 BB, 9 SB INF Jake Hanley (44 GP, 44 GS) : .326/.416/.577, 11 HR, 39 RBI, 11 2B, 29 BB

: .326/.416/.577, 11 HR, 39 RBI, 11 2B, 29 BB OF Caleb Koskie (39 GP, 37 GS): .369/.461/.577, 6 HR, 34 RBI, 9 2B, 15 BB, 2 SB

Top Pitchers:

LHP Tony Neubeck (11 APP, 11 GS) : 4.47 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 52.1 IP, 55 K, 20 BB, .265 B/AVG

: 4.47 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 52.1 IP, 55 K, 20 BB, .265 B/AVG RHP Gavin Seebold (14 APP, 0 GS) : 3.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 38.0 IP, 47 K, 19 BB, .216 B/AVG

: 3.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 38.0 IP, 47 K, 19 BB, .216 B/AVG LHP Brayton Thomas (11 APP, 11 GS): 5.88 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 41.1 IP, 44 K, 27 BB, .234 B/AVG

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Head Coach (school record): Tom Walter (523-400-1)

2026 Record (conference record): 28-17 (11-13 ACC)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 22-12-1

Top Hitters:

INF Kade Lewis (45 GP, 45 GS) : .374/.456/.649, 12 HR, 47 RBI, 10 2B, 1 3B, 27 BB, 6 SB

: .374/.456/.649, 12 HR, 47 RBI, 10 2B, 1 3B, 27 BB, 6 SB INF Dalton Wentz (45 GP, 45 GS) : .298/.427/.596, 12 HR, 36 RBI, 13 2B, 1 3B, 37 BB, 2 SB

: .298/.427/.596, 12 HR, 36 RBI, 13 2B, 1 3B, 37 BB, 2 SB INF Luke Costello (38 GP, 38 GS): .328/.461/.733, 15 HR, 53 RBI, 8 2B, 21 BB, 2 SB

Top Pitchers:

RHP Chris Levonas (11 APP, 11 GS) : 2.89 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 56.0 IP, 89 K, 24 BB, .174 B/AVG

: 2.89 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 56.0 IP, 89 K, 24 BB, .174 B/AVG RHP Duncan Marsten (10 APP, 8 GS) : 4.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 44.1 IP, 62 K, 19 BB, .202 B/AVG

: 4.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 44.1 IP, 62 K, 19 BB, .202 B/AVG RHP Troy Dressler (15 APP, 5 GS): 4.75 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 41.2 IP, 60 K, 19 BB, .239 B/AVG

Statistical Breakdown

Rankings and Records:

IU WF UofL D1Baseball Ranking NR NR NR RPI 114th 22md 86th SOS 55th 9th 80th Home Record 11-9 19-5 21-8 Away Record 7-14 6-10 3-8 Neutral Record 1-2 3-2 2-2

Hitting:

IU WF UofL Base on Balls 80th (210) 6th (265) 24th (240) Batting Average 109th (.282) 58th (.296) 15th (.316) Home Runs 67th (54) 18th (75) 28th (68) OBP 11th (.388) 26th (.417) 15th (.427) Runs/Game 163rd (6.4) 33rd (6.2) 19th (8.6) SLG 117th (.444) 21st (.516) 18th (.523)

Pitching:

IU WF UofL ERA 200th (6.54) 70th (4.89) 198th (6.53) Hits/9 Innings 183rd (9.99) 31st (8.06) 198th (10.21) K/9 Innings 47th (9.6) 1st (12.4) 61st (9.3) K/BB Ratio 137th (1.84) 25th (2.56) 190th (1.60) WHIP 196th (1.69) 65th (1.43) 240th (1.78) BB/9 Innings 216th (5.25) 170th (4.84) 258th (5.81)

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(Photo of Zion Rose: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)