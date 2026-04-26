Tague Davis Breaks Louisville's Single-Season Home Run Record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Tague Davis has re-written the record books for the Louisville baseball program yet again.

In the eighth inning of the Cardinals' Sunday game against Clemson, the sophomore first baseman smashed a 417-foot leadoff home run, giving him his 26th long ball of the season. This set the program record for most home runs in single season, breaking a tie with Chris Domingue, who had 25 in 2009. Davis tied the record with a two-run, 383-foot blast on Friday against Clemson.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound first baseman is currently in the midst of one of the best individual seasons in Louisville history. On top of his 26 home runs, Davis is also slashing an incredible .393/.493/.899 for a 1.392 OPS, and has collected a whopping 77 RBIs along with eight doubles, a triple and 31 walks.

Davis is very much in the running for the Golden Spikes Award. He entered the weekend, ranking first nationally in RBIs, second in home runs, slugging percentage and total bases with 151, and 15th in total hits with 66.

A native of Philadelphia, Davis burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2025. In 64 games and 62 starts, he hit .283 for a team-best 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, nine doubles and 35 walks. He set the Louisville freshman home run record (also previously held by Chris Dominguez with 15 in 2007), was a Third-Team All-ACC selection, and also earned a First-Team Freshman All-American nod from Perfect Game.

Coming out of high school, Davis was Louisville's second-highest ranked prospect in the Class of 2024. The son of former MLB veteran Ben Davis was ranked as the No. 112 recruit in the nation by Perfect Game, hitting .347 with six home runs and 37 RBI at the plate, and posting a 1.40 ERA in 50 innings from the mound as a senior.

Despite the explosive sophomore campaign from Davis, Louisville's 2026 season has not gone as expected. Ranked in the preseason as the No. 8 team and starting 15-6, the Cardinals sport a record of just 25-18 overall, and 9-11 in ACC play. Currently, UofL is on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville will be back in action on Tuesday, hosting Indiana for a midweek matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST.

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(Photo of Tague Davis: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)