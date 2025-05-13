7th Inning Stretch: One Last Home Stand (Week 14)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Once again, the Louisville baseball program squandered a golden opportunity this past week.
The Cardinals (34-17, 14-13 ACC) actually started the week on a great note, beating rival Vanderbilt in the midweek and routing Georgia Tech in the series opener. However, that was then promptly followed up by getting swept in a doubleheader to drop their series at the Yellow Jackets.
The GT series epitomized two of Louisville's biggest problems this season: inconsistency and an inability to win on the road. They put up 16 runs in game one, including a whopping 13 in the second inning alone, and then were promptly one-hit in back-to-back games. This in turn dropped the Cards to a woeful 0-5 in road ACC series this season.
Why is this such a big deal? Because unless they sweep this week and then make a run in the ACC Baseball Championship, Louisville will almost certainly have to go on the road to start the NCAA Tournament. Considering they're just 6-12 in true road environments this year, it could make for a quick exit in the postseason.
But before Louisville travels to Charlotte for the ACC Baseball Championship, they have one last week to build up momentum. They'll spend the final week of the regular season at home, first hosting local foe Bellarmine then facing Wake Forest in the weekend series. The Cardinals will have to start playing their best baseball right now in order to potentially get a better NCAA Tournament draw.
News & Notes
- Louisville ranks as high as No. 21 in the five major collegiate baseball polls (D1 Baseball).
- The Cardinals are tied for nine in the ACC standings, which is one spot behind what would give them a single bye in the ACC Baseball Championship.
- Outfielder Lucas Moore ranks fourth nationally in runs scored with 73, fourth in stolen bases with 42, and 24th in hits with 77.
- Infielder Tague Davis broke Louisville's single-season home run record for a freshman (16) this past weekend.
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Tuesday, May 13 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs. Bellarmine (ACCNX/93.9 The Ville)
- Thursday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs Wake Forest (ACCNX/93.9 The Ville)
- Friday, May 16 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs Wake Forest (ACCNX/93.9 The Ville)
- Saturday, May 17 at 12:00 p.m. EST vs Wake Forest (ACCN/93.9 The Ville)
Know The Foe
Bellarmine Knights
Head Coach (school record): Chris Dominguez (36-125)
2025 Record (conference record): 13-38 (8-19)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 47-29
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Landon Akers (49 GP, 49 GS): .352/.391/.505, 6 HR, 23 RBI, 14 2B, 8 BB, 16 SB
- INF/OF Casey Sorg (51 GP, 51 GS): .287/.384/.451, 8 HR, 42 RBI, 8 2B, 27 BB, 5 SB
- OF Joey Milto (51 GP, 48 GS): .250/.418/.426, 4 HR, 21 RBI, 10 2B, 2 3B, 34 BB, 3 SB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- RHP Mike Sokol (14 APP, 1 GS): 4.13 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 48.0 IP, 25 K, 28 BB, .236 B/AVG
- RHP Chase Carver (14 APP, 13 GS): 7.94 ERA, 2.23 WHIP, 62.1 IP, 37 K, 42 BB, .351 B/AVG
- RHP Cooper Hellman (20 APP, 0 GS): 7.15 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 34.0 IP, 31 K, 28 BB, .308 B/AVG
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Head Coach (school record): Tom Walter (490-378-1)
2025 Record (conference record): 34-17 (14-13)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 20-10-1
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Kade Lewis (50 GP, 50 GS): .414/.517/.674, 11 HR, 54 RBI, 14 2B, 40 BB, 4 SB
- INF Marek Houston (51 GP, 51 GS): .340/.451/.570, 11 HR, 51 RBI, 13 2B, 39 BB, 19 SB
- INF Jack Winnay (50 GP, 50 GS): .278/.398/.545, 12 HR, 55 RBI, 10 2B, 2 3B, 29 BB, 6 SB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- RHP Blake Morningstar (13 APP, 12 GS): 2.44 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 66.1 IP, 75 K, 24 BB, .202 B/AVG
- RHP Griffin Green (21 APP, 0 GS): 2.32 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 31.0 IP, 34 K, 16 BB, .178 B/AVG
- Haiden Leffew (23 APP, 0 GS): 3.99 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 29.1 IP, 50 K, 15 BB, .250 B/AVG
Statistical Breakdown
Rankings and Records:
BU
WF
UofL
D1Baseball Ranking
NR
NR
21st
RPI
259th
27th
22nd
SOS
155th
32nd
20th
Home Record
7-9
24-8
26-4
Away Record
6-26
8-9
6-12
Neutral Record
0-3
2-0
2-1
Hitting:
BU
WF
UofL
Base on Balls
128th (233)
5th (326)
161st (223)
Batting Avg.
284th (.248)
25th (.308)
30th (.307)
Home Runs
204th (40)
19th (85)
63rd (64)
OBP
265th (.356)
11th (.431)
66th (.405)
Runs/Game
200th (6.2)
34th (8.4)
46th (8.1)
SLG
268th (.377)
16th (.526)
39th (.501)
Pitching:
BU
WF
UofL
ERA
289th (9.77)
29th (4.40)
102nd (5.40)
Hits/9 Innings
298th (13.70)
5th (7.19)
59th (8.84)
K/9 Innings
299th (5.2)
6th (11.5)
67th (9.1)
K/BB Ratio
295th (0.76)
58th (2.24)
184th (1.57)
WHIP
293rd (.255)
39th (1.37)
157th (1.62)
BB/9 Innings
283rd (6.76)
195th (5.13)
247th (5.77)
(Photo of Lucas Moore: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
