7th Inning Stretch: Keep On Rolling (Week 3)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might not have been a full week for the Louisville baseball program, but it was still a perfect one.
Making their season debut at Jim Patterson Stadium, the Cardinals went a perfect 3-0 this past weekend, pulling off a series sweep against Western Michigan. Louisville was originally set to also play Xavier, but inclement weather postponed the contest to a to-be-determined date.
Louisville got a balanced mix of consistent power hitting and dominant pitching in their series against the Broncos. The Cardinals picked up 19 extra base hits in the three-game set, with guys like Alex Alicea, Matt Klein, Jake Munroe, Garret Pike and Zion Rose really shining. Starting pitchers Patrick Forbes and Parker Detmers combined for 18 strikeouts over 11 innings of scoreless baseball, while the bullpen allowed just five runs in 11 combined innings as well.
Of course, the level of competition has to be taken into account here, as WMU entered their series with Louisville winless on the season. That being said, the Cardinals looked just as good in two of their three games against ranked opponents during opening weekend. Seeing UofL keep that momentum going and not play down to their competition is a great sign.
With a midweek tilt against Butler and a weekend series against St. John's coming up as part of an 18-game home stand, Louisville has a great opportunity to keep this high-end momentum rolling.
News & Notes
- Louisville remains unranked in of all of the five major collegiate baseball polls.
- Outfielder Eddie King Jr. suffered a short-term lower body injury in the series against Western Michigan.
- Right-Handed Pitcher Patrick Forbes ranks No. 9 nationally in strikeouts with 20.
- Catcher Matt Klein ranks 40th nationally in batting average at .500.
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST vs. Butler (ACCNX/970 WGTK)
- Friday, Feb. 28 at 3:00 p.m. EST vs St. John's (ACCNX/970 WGTK)
- Saturday, Mar. 1 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs St. John's (ACCNX/970 WGTK)
- Sunday, Mar. 2 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs St. John's (ACCNX/970 WGTK)
Know The Foe
Butler Bulldogs
Head Coach (school record): Blake Beemer (35-81)
2025 Record (conference record): 3-3 (0-0)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 14-3
Top Performers (Hitters):
- OF Jack Moroknek (6 GP, 6 GS): 13-27, 5 HR, 8 RBI, 4 2B 4 BB, 1 SB
- OF/1B Tommy Townsend (6 GP, 6 GS): 10-23, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 1 2B, 1 3B, 7 BB
- LHP/OF Jack Bello (5 GP, 4 GS): 9-20, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 2 2B, 1 BB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- RHP Marcus Goodpaster (2 APP, 2 GS): 3.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 9.0 IP, 7 K, 1 BB, .333 B/AVG
- RHP Corbin Snyder (2 APP, 0 GS): 0.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 2.1 IP, 4 K, 1 BB, .250 B/AVG
- RHP Nate Rosser (1 APP, 0 GS): 0.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 3.1 IP, 3 K, 2 BB, .182 B/AVG
St. John's Red Storm
Head Coach (school record): Mike Hampton (112-110-2)
2025 Record (conference record): 0-6 (0-0)
All-Time Series Record: St. John's Leads 15-13
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Jared Beebe (6 GP, 6 GS): 6-21, 3 RBI, 1 2B, 2 BB
- INF Jayder Raifstanger (6 GP, 6 GS): 6-23, 1 3B, 2 BB
- INF Shaun McMillan (4 GP, 2 GS): 2-8, 1 HR, 3 RB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- RHP David Rodriguez (2 APP, 2 GS): 7.00 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 9.0 IP, 3 K, 8 BB, .250 B/AVG
- RHP Sam Mettert (2 APP, 0 GS): 0.00 ERA, 0.33 WHIP, 3.0 IP, 3 K, 0 BB, .111 B/AVG
- RHP Dylan Johnson (2 APP, 0 GS): 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 5.0 IP, 4 K, 0 BB, .238 B/AVG
Statistical Breakdown
Rankings and Records:
BU
SJU
UofL
D1Baseball Ranking
NR
NR
NR
RPI
257th
250th
146th
SOS
292nd
141st
237th
Home Record
0-0
0-0
3-0
Away Record
3-3
0-6
0-0
Neutral Record
0-0
0-0
2-1
Hitting:
BU
SJU
UofL
Base on Balls
121st (32)
258th (17)
258th (17)
Batting Avg.
50th (.311)
281st (.185)
13th (.349)
Home Runs
12th (13)
269th (1)
236th (2)
OBP
83rd (.408)
285th (.274)
60th (.419)
Runs/Game
46th (8.8)
291st (1.8)
62nd (8.2)
SLG
9th (.594)
291st (.217)
55th (.488)
Pitching:
BU
SJU
UofL
ERA
267th (9.55)
254th (8.81)
88th (4.07)
Hits/9 Innings
273rd (13.22)
190th (10.13)
97th (7.93)
K/9 Innings
196th (8.1)
246th (7.1)
14th (12.4)
K/BB Ratio
255th (1.07)
271st (0.95)
15th (3.87)
WHIP
278th (2.31)
241st (1.96)
54th (1.24)
BB/9 Innings
271st (7.53)
267th (7.50)
36th (3.21)
(Photo via Chris Jones - Imagn Images)
