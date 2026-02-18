Butler vs. Georgetown Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 18

The Butler Bulldogs have lost six games in a row and have slipped to 4-11 in Big East play heading into a road date with the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday night.

Georgetown has dropped two in a row to fall to 13-12 this season, and it’s looking to remain over .500 as a home favorite on Wednesday. The Hoyas are just 5-9 in Big East play, but they did pick up a 13-point win at Butler earlier in the season.

Oddsmakers have set Georgetown as a 6.5-point favorite in this game, as Butler has not kept a single game within six points during this six-game skid. The Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament hopes have been crushed in recent weeks, and their only hope would be a major run in the Big East Tournament.

Georgetown is likely out of NCAA Tournament consideration as well, but it hung around with two of the best teams in the conference – Villanova and UConn – in its last two games, losing by seven and four points.

Does that carry over into a winnable matchup on Wednesday? Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Big East battle.

Butler vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Butler +6.5 (-115)

Georgetown -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Butler: +235

Georgetown: -290

Total

145.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Butler vs. Georgetown How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Butler record: 13-13

Georgetown record: 13-12

Butler vs. Georgetown Key Player to Watch

KJ Lewis, Guard, Georgetown

The leading scorer for the Hoyas this season, Lewis is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from 3. He had a big showing against Butler earlier this season, scoring 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field.

Lewis has actually struggled a bit at home this season, shooting just 39.1 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from 3. However, he’s scored over 20 points in two of his last three games, including a 24-point showing in a close loss to UConn in the Hoyas’ last game.

Butler vs. Georgetown Prediction and Pick

The Hoyas have not done a great job against the spread at home this season, going just 3-10, but I’m buying them to win this game against a tanking Butler team.

The Bulldogs have failed to keep a game within six points during their six-game skid, and they’ve fallen to 1-7 straight up on the road and 3-5 against the spread.

While these teams aren’t that far apart in KenPom’s latest rankings – Georgetown is 78, Butler is 85 – Butler ranks outside the top 100 in adjusted defensive efficiency and is just 183rd in opponent effective field goal percentage.

The Hoyas, despite losing two in a row, have competed with some of the best teams in the Big East during that stretch. I expect them to get a win at home on Wednesday.

Pick: Georgetown -6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.