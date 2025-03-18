7th Inning Stretch: First True Road Trip (Week 6)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - To say that it was a dominant past week for the Louisville baseball program would be selling their efforts a little short.
The Cardinals (16-3) had not one, but two midweek outings where they showcased their might. Then, they followed that up with a top-ten series win over North Carolina to kick off ACC play.
In their midweek games against Lipscomb and Oakland, Louisville combined to out-score them 26-5 - and that was after the first game ended via run-rule. While it was wasn't a clean sweep over the Tar Heels with a loss in game two, the Cardinals mounted a furious comeback in game one and tossed a one-hit shutout in the game three rubber match. Not to mention that this came against then then-No. 6 team in the country.
As such, Louisville is slowly but surely starting to gain some respect at the national level, and is beginning to surge towards becoming a contender for the ACC crown. While there are still a handful of things to clean up, by and large, the Cardinals are starting to round back into the traditionally powerhouse form.
Now, Louisville has another challenge in front of them. Their midweek game this week vs. Northern Kentucky will mark the end of their 18-game home stand, and they will hit the road for the first time this weekend to face Virginia Tech. Time will tell how the Cardinals deal with some of their recent success when having to go in a true road environment.
News & Notes
- Louisville ranks as high as No. 15 in the five major collegiate baseball polls (Baseball America).
- Right-Handed Pitcher Patrick Forbes ranks No. 9 nationally in strikeouts with 45.
- Outfielder Lucas Moore ranks No. 16 nationally in the NCAA's Toughest to Strike Out metric, No. 17 in runs scored with 29, and is No. 21 in stolen bases with 14.
- Infielder Jake Munroe ranks No. 21 nationally in batting average at .453.
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Tuesday, Mar. 18 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs. Northern Kentucky (ACCNX/93.9 The Ville)
Home (English Field - Blacksburg, Va.)
- Friday, Mar. 21 at 4:00 p.m. EST vs Virginia Tech (ACCNX/970 WGTK)
- Saturday, Mar. 22 at 3:00 p.m. EST vs Virginia Tech (ACCNX/93.9 The Ville)
- Sunday, Mar. 23 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs Virginia Tech (ACCN/93.9 The Ville)
Know The Foe
Northern Kentucky Norse
Head Coach (school record): Dizzy Peyton (96-92)
2025 Record (conference record): 12-6 (3-0)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 17-7
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Gabe Miranda (18 GP, 18 GS): .444/.534/.917, 8 HR, 33 RBI, 6 2B, 2 3B, 11 BB, 3 SB
- OF Logen Devenport (17 GP, 17 GS): .435/.538/.855, 6 HR, 21 RBI, 8 2B, 12 BB, 8 SB
- OF Tyler Shaneyfelt (18 GP, 18 GS): .342/.425/.447, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 1 2B, 2 3B, 9 BB, 8 SB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- RHP Kaden Echeman (4 APP, 4 GS): 3.15 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 20.0 IP, 31 K, 6 BB, .206 B/AVG
- LHP Conner Linn (5 APP, 5 GS): 4.13 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 24.0 IP, 21 K, 5 BB, .258 B/AVG
- LHP Aaron Boster (5 APP, 5 GS): 5.85 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 20.0 IP, 18 K, 15 BB, .263 B/AVG
Virginia Tech Hokies
Head Coach (school record): John Szefc (206-156)
2025 Record (conference record): 13-7 (2-4)
All-Time Series Record: Virginia Tech Leads 49-20
Top Performers (Hitters):
- Sam Tackett (20 GP, 19 GS): .471/.532/.853, 7 HR, 25 RBI, 5 2B, 9 BB, 7 SB
- Jared Davis (19 GP, 19 GS): .351/.432/.545, 3 HR, 19 RBI, 6 2B, 8 BB, 10 SB
- David McCann (19 GP, 18 GS): .270/.385/.556, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 7 2B, 1 3B, 9 BB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- Jake Marciano (5 APP, 4 GS): 2.96 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 24.1 IP, 27 K, 7 BB, .182 B/AVG
- Brett Renfrow (5 APP, 5 GS): 2.63 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 24.0 IP, 29 K, 12 BB, .222 B/AVG
- Preston Crowl (9 APP, 0 GS): 1.84 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 14.2 IP, 16 K, 9 BB, .214 B/AVG
Statistical Breakdown
Rankings and Records:
NKU
VT
UofL
D1Baseball Ranking
NR
NR
16th
RPI
153rd
74th
71st
SOS
256th
94th
193rd
Home Record
7-1
9-4
14-2
Away Record
2-5
2-3
0-0
Neutral Record
3-0
2-0
2-1
Hitting:
NKU
VT
UofL
Base on Balls
187th (79)
29th (115)
132nd (90th)
Batting Avg.
34th (.315)
47th (.308)
14th (.329)
Home Runs
34th (28)
49th (26)
73rd (23)
OBP
50th (.420)
41st (.425)
32nd (.429)
Runs/Game
27th (9.2)
40th (8.8)
38th (8.8)
SLG
23rd (.538)
28th (.529)
37th (.523)
Pitching:
NKU
VT
UofL
ERA
168th (6.42)
64th (4.46)
61st (4.36)
Hits/9 Innings
151st (9.71)
41st (7.96)
58th (8.24)
K/9 Innings
118th (8.9)
10th (11.5)
23rd (10.6)
K/BB Ratio
183rd (1.59)
76th (2.22)
48th (2.50)
WHIP
179th (1.70)
86th (1.46)
65th (1.39)
BB/9 Innings
208th (5.61)
178th (5.16)
88th (4.25)
(Photo of Zion Rose: Chris Jones - Imagn Images)
